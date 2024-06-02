Posted in: Bungie, Destiny 2, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Destiny 2: The Final Shape Receives An Official Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Destiny 2: The Final Shape before Bungie releases the new expansion this Tuesday, Jaune 4.

New Prismatic subclass lets Guardians combine Light and Darkness.

Exotic class items with unique perks debut, enhancing custom playstyles.

The Witness introduces the Dread faction with four challenging new enemies.

Bungie is preparing for the release of Destiny 2: The Final Shape this week, as they have revealed an official launch trailer before it comes out. This is basically one last preview of the game and a final jumping point to get you interested in the story headed into its release. Enjoy the trailer as the expansion will be out this Tuesday, June 4.

Destiny 2 : The Final Shape Preview

Alongside the three new Light Supers previously announced, Guardians will wield the Light and Darkness together for the first time to unleash the Prismatic subclass. This subclass introduces new options to enhance and customize each playstyle with the combination of multiple element types. Also, each class will get a unique grenade that combines multiple subclass elements: Warlocks will have Stasis/Void, Titans will have Strand/Arc, and Hunters will have Solar/Stasis. Players will be able to equip an Exotic class item, meaning Hunter's cloaks, Titan's marks, and Warlock's bonds will have Exotic-level perks for the first time. These perks will be randomized, taking two features from existing Exotic class items (even some belonging to other classes) to enhance the Guardian's ability to customize their gameplay.

The Witness is in full force in The Final Shape, introducing the Dread faction, a fierce group of combatants with new abilities to shake up the fight. In addition to the Tormentor introduced in Lightfall and the previously revealed Subjugators, the Witness will unleash the new Grim, Husk, Attendant, and Weaver units:

Grim: A highly mobile flying enemy that slows and suppresses a Guardian's abilities if they get too close.

A highly mobile flying enemy that slows and suppresses a Guardian's abilities if they get too close. Husk: An acrobatic melee bruiser that sends a deployable geist enemy toward you unless you hit their weak spot with a final blow.

An acrobatic melee bruiser that sends a deployable geist enemy toward you unless you hit their weak spot with a final blow. Attendant and Weaver: By wielding Stasis and Strand, respectively, these units can instantly change the flow of the encounter and force Guardians to pay attention to their positioning on the battlefield.

