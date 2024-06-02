Posted in: Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged: League of Legends

League Of Legends Revealed Hall Of Legends Event Pass

Riot Games revealed more info about League Of Legends - Hall Of Legends, set to kick off on June 8, as pass details have been released.

Article Summary Riot Games unveils Hall of Legends Event Pass, starting June 12.

Event Pass comes with 100 levels of content and exclusive skins.

A portion of sales to support esports ecosystem and inductees.

Three unique collections celebrate esports icon Faker’s career.

Last week, Riot Games dropped new information about a special pass for League of Legends, as they revealed the Hall Of Legends Event Pass and collections. The event will kick off on June 12 and run all the way until July 15, with a Pass Progress end date of July 8. During that time, you'll be able to snag some specific items and collections that will basically just enhance the appearance of the game and not have an overall effect on the outcome. But hey, like all passes, it will give you something to look cool in. We have the finer details below.

League Of Legends – Hall Of Legends

The Hall of Legends seeks to recognize and immortalize professional players for their remarkable journeys within League of Legends. To properly commemorate these legends, we have created a series of highly commemorative collections and a special event pass. Our inaugural collection honors Faker, capturing the essence of his iconic plays, champions, and unforgettable moments. We are also proud to announce that we will be reinvesting back into the esports ecosystem. Inductees and teams will receive 30% of the revenue earned from the sales of the pass and collections. The Hall of Legends event features three distinct Collections and a comprehensive Pass that players can purchase and enjoy:

The pass includes 100 levels of earnable content through gameplay, featuring the exclusive Faker-themed Mythic LeBlanc skin. Risen Legend Collection: This bundle includes the base Risen Legend Ahri skin, which maintains a single form throughout the match, along with various new cosmetic features.

This bundle includes the base Risen Legend Ahri skin, which maintains a single form throughout the match, along with various new cosmetic features. Immortalized Legend Collection: The Immortalized Legend Collection offers upgraded Ahri skin, which evolves during the match as you accumulate gold, along with additional cosmetic features.

The Immortalized Legend Collection offers upgraded Ahri skin, which evolves during the match as you accumulate gold, along with additional cosmetic features. Signature Immortalized Legend Collection: For the ultimate Faker fan, this bundle includes augments for both the Ahri and Leblanc skins, along with exclusive loot and cosmetic features.

