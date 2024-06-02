Posted in: FX, Hulu, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: always sunny, FXX, hulu, iasip, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny: Which Episode Cold Opens Do You Consider Iconic? (VIDEO)

FX Networks named seven iconic It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia cold opens and we have two more to add to the list. Which ones would you add?

FXX is back with another compilation video for Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia – and this one is a particularly interesting one. In the clip above, FX Networks offers a rundown of what it considers to be seven iconic cold opens, including Season 3 Episode 7: "The Gang Sells Out;" Season 4 Episode 7: "Who Pooped the Bed?;" Season 4 Episode 4: "Mac's Banging the Waitress;" Season 10 Episode 6: "The Gang Misses The Boat;" Season 3 Episode 3: "Dennis and Dee's Mom Is Dead;" Season 10 Episode 7: "Mac Kills His Dad;" and Season 5 Episode 8: "Paddy's Pub: Home of the Original Kitten Mittens" – with a ton of love for Seasons 3, 4, and 10.

While we have much love for all seven selections, we would also have to throw into the mix Season 8 Episode 3: "The Maureen Ponderosa Wedding Massacre" (directed by Richie Keen and written by Day, Howerton & McElhenney) for its creepily comedic nod to The Blair Witch Project and Season 12 Episode 6: "Hero or Hate Crime (directed by Jamie Babbit and written by Day, Howerton & McElhenney) for how it perfectly set up the episode without revealing just how much of a game-changer it would be for Mac (McElhenney) and The Gang. But this isn't about us – let us know in the comments section which episode you believe has a cold open that should be considered iconic.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Kaitlin Olson on Emmy Snub

At the Emmy Awards earlier this year, The Gang got the band back together to present the award for Outstanding Talk Series (Trevor Noah & The Daily Show would take top honors) – and to take a moment to address their topic of the show being ignored by Emmy voters. "Have you guys been doing this every year without us?" Day asked toward the opening of their segment. "I feel like we're getting the full Marvel treatment here."

To make matters even a little more insulting, this year also marked the first time that The Gang was invited to attend the biggest awards ceremony in television. DeVito really drove the point home when he reminded them that he had already won an Emmy for his work on Taxi – which would run for five seasons, picking up 34 nominations and 18 wins. "34 nominations in five years vs. zero nominations in 16 years? That math is bad!" Olson observed – before DeVito added, "Rhea [Perlman] won four for 'Cheers.'"

As fun as that was to watch, the point can't be ignored. How can a show that's run for 16 seasons (and counting) be as ignored as "Always Sunny" has been over the course of its run? "We talk about that a lot," Olson shared during an interview with Vanity Fair. "I think there are some shows where it's just decided, 'Oh, this is the hit show of the season,' and people will give it a shot. And then there are just some shows that are just like, 'No, this isn't an Emmy show.' And if you jumped in and saw a clip of our show and didn't quite understand it, you'd think this show is raunchy and gross—not appropriate and not classy and lowbrow. And the truth is, that's true. And if you really watch a full episode, it's so smart. We're making lots of statements. We are making fun of extremists. It's a lot more intelligent than people think."

Olson added, "It just became a thing where it was like, 'Oh, that show again.' People are looking at new shows. The truth is we are getting a lot of validation every single day. We have fans that will cry and shake if they take a picture [with us]. We're doing what we want to do, making a show that we're proud of and making people happy. I really am truly good. But will I take an Emmy? Yeah, I'll take an Emmy."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!