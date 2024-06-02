Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: GameSir

GameSir Reveals Kaleid & Kaleid Flux Game Controllers

GameSir has two new controllers out on the market as they revealed both the Kaleid and Kaleid Flux controllers last week.

Article Summary GameSir introduces Kaleid & Kaleid Flux controllers with LED customization.

Both devices boast a sleek transparent look and programmable features.

Kaleid & Kaleid Flux offer immersive vibrations & macro back buttons.

GameSir controllers include Hair Trigger Mode for action games.

GameSir revealed two new game controllers for their lineup this past week as they unveiled the new Kaleid and Kaleid Flux designs. Clearly made for PC and Xbox use, the Kaleid has microswitch ABXY buttons, rainbow light colors, and an original PCB pattern printed with "KALEID," while the Kaleid Flux features membrane ABXY buttons, a gold light coloring and is printed with a Damascus pattern. Both of these are fully programmable and designed to give you comfort and total control while gaming. We have details on both below, as both versions are selling for around $50, depending on the shop you go through.

GameSir Kaleid & Kaleid Flux

Both models boast a stunning transparent design that incorporates two customizable LED light strips that can be tailored to each gamer's unique preferences to suit different environments, moods, and styles. The Kaleid has microswitch ABXY buttons, rainbow light colors, and an original PCB pattern printed with 'KALEID,' whereas the Kaleid Flux features membrane ABXY buttons, a stunning gold light color, and is printed with a stylish Damascus pattern.

Equipped with four distinct motors, these controllers can deliver both strong and subtle vibrations as needed, enhancing the tactile feedback for a more immersive gaming experience. With two asymmetric motors in the grips and in the triggers, gamers can truly experience the real, precise feedback of crashes, gunshots and bumps. The two macro back buttons offer extensive customization, allowing users to map them to a single button or a combination of buttons based on their preferences. Additionally, a turbo function can be enabled for rapid, repeated inputs. For those that like to play FPS and action games, there is a useful quick-switch to Hair Trigger Mode, which can be enabled simply by holding M + LT / RT buttons for 3 seconds. When precise linear control or ultimate responsiveness is required, the Kaleid family of controllers give the competitive edge each and every time.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!