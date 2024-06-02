Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Necro Story, Rablo Games

Necro Story Announced With Free Steam Demo Available

Rablo Games has revealed their latest game in the form of the comiedic RPG Necro Story, giving it a free demo available on Steam.

Article Summary Rablo Games unveils Necro Story, a quirky RPG with a free Steam demo.

Become a necromancer in a light-hearted underworld adventure.

Master over 20 spells from five magic schools and raise skeleton armies.

Partake in real-time battles and discover hidden secrets and witty dialogues.

Indie game developer and publisher Rablo Games has revealed the comic RPG title, Necro Story, with a free demo available now. This is a light-hearted tale that's in no way meant to be taken seriously, as you play a necromancer trying to be evil who casts spells and raises the dead. However, things don't always play out the way you expect them to, and some of the dead are around to take you out of your brooding persona. The game doesn't have a release date at the moment, but the team did drop a free demo on Steam, with plans to have it out later this year.

Necro Story

Necro Story is a light-hearted RPG that puts you in the shoes of Jaimus the Necromancer. Guided by the mischievous ghost Vivi, you'll cast powerful spells, raise skeleton armies, sign dark pacts with demons, and capture souls in this whimsical journey to the underworld. With a blend of humorous writing and strategic auto-battle mechanics, it's a game that's dying to be played.

Dive into five schools of magic – Affliction, Darkness, Life Stealing, Summoning, and Dark Pacts – experiment with over 20 spells, each with their own unique skill tree.

– Affliction, Darkness, Life Stealing, Summoning, and Dark Pacts – experiment with over 20 spells, each with their own unique skill tree. Customize Your Undead Army : Capture the souls of your enemies and add them to your team. With up to 9 members in your party, the strategic possibilities are endless!

: Capture the souls of your enemies and add them to your team. With up to 9 members in your party, the strategic possibilities are endless! Transform Into Powerful Demons : Sign Dark Pacts to transform and unleash devastating powers.

: Sign Dark Pacts to transform and unleash devastating powers. Engage in Real-Time Battles : Use your necromantic prowess to outwit and overpower your foes in dynamic battles.

: Use your necromantic prowess to outwit and overpower your foes in dynamic battles. Unlock Hidden Secrets – Pay close attention to your surroundings, as the game is full of hidden paths you can unlock to gain access to unique equipment & items.

– Pay close attention to your surroundings, as the game is full of hidden paths you can unlock to gain access to unique equipment & items. Witty Banter – Necro Story doesn't take itself too seriously and is filled with light-hearted interactions with various demons, souls and other silly NPCs.

