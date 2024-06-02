Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Indie Games, PAX West, Video Games | Tagged: PAX West 2024, penny arcade, ReedPOP

PAX West 2024 Confirms First Set Of Exhibitions & Guests

Penny Arcade has revealed the first set of guests and exhibitors happening at PAX West 2024, as the prepare for the event this September.

Article Summary PAX West 2024, marking its 20th anniversary, to be held Aug 30 - Sep 2.

Big names like Capcom, The Pokémon Company, and Larian Studios confirmed.

Final Fantasy VII Remake voice actors and Magic: The Gathering events featured.

Special 20th Anniversary Concert and exclusive giveaways announced.

Penny Arcade and ReedPop have revealed the first set of guests and exhibitors to be a part of PAX West 2024, happening in just a few months. Set to take place at the Seattle Convention Center during Labor Day Weekend (August 30 to September 2, 2024), the event will mark PAX's 20th anniversary. Among the companies who have already signed onto the event include Capcom, The Pokémon Company, Larian Studios, Innersloth, and Atari, as well as several voice actors from Final Fantasy VII Remake. We have more info from the company below about what to expect as we're anticipating more announcements in July.

PAX West 2024 – First Reveals

The expo floor will feature some of gaming's biggest names, including Capcom, The Pokémon Company, Larian Studios, Innersloth, Atari, and long-time PAX fan favorites The Behemoth. More companies packing the expo hall, including some of gaming's most popular publishers to small indie creators with the next big breakout hit, will be announced in the coming months. PAX West's main stage will feature programming from Magic: The Gathering along with appearances from Final Fantasy VII Remake voice actors Briana White (Aerith), Britt Baron (Tifa), and Suzie Yeung (Yuffie). Enter John Robertson's The Dark Room, the comedic live-action video game experience, making its PAX West debut.

Celebrate 20 years of PAX in the place where it all started, with programming including birthday panels and exclusive giveaways. The schedule includes a 20th Anniversary Concert featuring the Triforce Quartet, OneUps, and other guests to be announced in the near future, with a full event schedule arriving in the coming weeks. Catch four days of a wide variety of live competitive gaming, including the humorous Stream Stars competition that kicks off PAX Arena's schedule packed with live esports with cash prizes. Witness one of PAX's oldest traditions, the Omegathon, where 16 attendees battle it out in a variety of games, including the grand finals' mystery game.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!