Posted in: Peacock, Sky One, streaming, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl, SNL UK

SNL UK Cold Open Tackles Starmer/Elections; Serafinowicz as Farage

SNL UK took on PM Keir Starmer and recent election losses, with actor/comedian Peter Serafinowicz appearing as Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

With only two shows to go for the first season of SNL UK and the 51st season of SNL, we're down to two cold opens each before both shows shut down for the summer. Thankfully, we can now rest assured that there will be more double doses of SNL this fall, with the UK edition having been officially renewed this week for a 12-episode second series that kicks off in September. But enough of that future stuff. This weekend, we have Matt Damon and Noah Kahan on tap later tonight here in the U.S., while SNL UK has Hannah Waddingham and Myles Smith (currently mid-show, as we write this). With that in mind, how did SNL UK kick off the season's penultimate episode? With none other than actor/comedian Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick, Shaun of the Dead) Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

Set twenty years in the future, 2046 finds Serafinowicz's Farage as Prime Minister – in a world where Donald Trump is now known as "King Trump." After enjoying a frosty pint, we learned that Farange's party and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch's (Ayoade Bamgboye) had joined forces, resulting in a lovefest that sees Badenoch serving as deputy. The duo rattle off jokes that took aim at London's mass deportations, the growing hantavirus problem, and a fun dig at "King Trump" and his constant reassurances that he's this close to a ceasefire that would open the Strait of Hormuz. From there, George Fouracres's PM Keir Starmer and Celeste Dring's Angela Rayner to make the scene. It seems Starmer needed a bit of time travel to convince him he should resign after how badly Starmer's Labour Party fared in recent local elections. Otherwise, this would be the future.

And don't think that SNL UK doesn't know how to twist the knife in-house, with a newspaper during the cold open, noting that the show had been renewed for a third season, twenty years after the second season. "Wow, a big delay. Series 2 must have been rough," Dring's Rayner noted. From there, Al Nash's time-displaced Winston Churchill appears, leading the threesome to drop the soon-to-be-classic "Live from London, it's Saturday Night!" kick-off.

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