Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: nbc, saturday night live, season 49, snl, weekend update

SNL "Weekend Update" Rewind: Trump, Earthquakes, Paw Patrol & More

Start your SNL week off right with a look at what Weekend Update's Colin Jost & Michael Che (and guests) had to say about what's going on.

Article Summary Colin Jost & Michael Che tackle news & trends in the latest 'Weekend Update'.

Kristen Wiig's Aunt Linda takes on movies like 'Barbie' and 'Paw Patrol'.

Marcello Hernandez shines with a "unique" portrayal - alongside Kenan Thompson.

Catch a rewind with the SNL Season 49 cast before Ryan Gosling hosts next.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live video "red carpet" set to be rolled out tomorrow for this weekend's host, Ryan Gosling (The Fall Guy, Barbie), and musical guest, Chris Stapleton, we have one final rewind back to this weekend. For those of you who missed out on what Colin Jost & Michael Che had to offer when it came to wrapping up the week in news during "Weekend Update," then why not head into a universe-destroying solar eclipse with a compilation video (waiting for you above) showcasing the duo's knife-twisting on a wide range of subjects. And they got serious support from Kristen Wiig's Aunt Linda, who addressed (and dressed down) some recent films like Barbie and (yup) Paw Patrol: The Movie. We also had Marcello Hernandez continuing to impress in roles that he makes work that maybe others couldn't (much like what Bowen Yang was able to accomplish portraying an iceberg) – with Kenan Thompson doing a great job giving a personality to an eclipse. Yes, you read that right. How's that for impressive comedy?

Saturday Night Live Season 49: Getting the SNL Cast Together…

Back in November 2023, SNL fans got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image that Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews took – here's a look:

And here's the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released shortly after, spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!