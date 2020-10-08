Snowpiercer Returns January 2021: This Is Where The Revolution Begins

By the time the smoke settled on the first season of TNT's Snowpiercer, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) were left with the foundation of a new and better society. Everyone put aside their differences, joined hands, and created a new life of never-ending happiness and joy. The end. Well, not quite but the Snowpiercer did get its collective act together- just in time for Bennett (Iddo Goldberg) to set them up to be taken over by supply train Big Alice. Why? Because there are two "ghosts" that have returned to haunt Melanie- and for one of them, to take back what he sees as his: the left-for-dead real Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) and her once-thought-dead daughter Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard). So what does this all mean? Viewers will find out on Monday, January 25, when the series returns for a second season- and you can get a sense of what awaits with the following teaser and promo images (below)

Snowpiercer stars Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), Grammy and Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Black-ish), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World), Emmy nominee Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, Battle of the Sexes), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders, The Zookeeper's Wife), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo), and Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead).

At the end of season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Diggs) emerging as the train's leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she's out there, it's revealed that Alexandra (Blanchard), Melanie's daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford's dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

Snowpiercer is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun , and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.