"Snowpiercer": TNT Moves Sci-Fi Thriller Debut Up Two Weeks [TEASER]

TNT's Snowpiercer will be arriving at the station a little earlier than expected. Based on the critically-acclaimed graphic novel series as well as Bong Joon Ho's (Parasite) film adaptation, the 10-episode series starring Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind) and Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Black-ish) is moving its debut up by two weeks – now set for Sunday, May 17, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Along with the news comes a new teaser:

Reportedly, the premiere was moved up to give viewers in lockdown at home some original content. The series was already renewed for a second season, though production is currently shut down. To be fair, when we first read that the premiere date was changed we assumed it was pushed back based on how long it's taken for the series to make it to screen – so to learn it was moved up was a pleasant surprise.

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation.

In addition to Connelly and Diggs, Snowpiercer also stars Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, Battle of the Sexes), Susan Park (Ghostbusters), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders, The Zookeeper's Wife), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo), and Jaylin Fletcher (Saturday Church).

Snowpiercer is produced by Tomorrow Studios (a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios), along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein (Cowboy Bebop, Hanna, Prison Break) and Becky Clements (Hanna, Cowboy Bebop, Last Man Standing); showrunner Graeme Manson (Orphan Black), who wrote the first episode; director James Hawes (The Alienist, Black Mirror); Matthew O'Connor (Continuum, Tin Man); Scott Derrickson (Sinister, Doctor Strange), and the original film's producers Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi.

Both the film and television series are based on the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige, from Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand, and Jean-Marc Rochette.