Solar Opposites Ending with Season 6; Final Run Expected This Fall

Hulu and EPs Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel's Solar Opposites is set to end its run with the upcoming sixth season, expected to hit this fall.

After what will be six seasons and a number of holiday-themed adventures, Korvo (Dan Stevens), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and The Pupa (Sagan McMahan) mission on Earth is set to come to an end. Back in July 2024, Hulu announced that EPs Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel's Solar Opposites would be back for a sixth season – and now, it appears it will also be its last.

Set to premiere sometime this fall (a premiere date for Season 6 wasn't released), here's a look at the official final season overview: "Witness the wild chaos of this unhinged alien family as they get into hilarious mischief, all while the final chapter of an epic drama unfolds for the shrunken people they've imprisoned in their Wall. As the 'Solar Opposites' navigate their unforgettable farewell, expect laugh-out-loud surprises at every turn."

Along with Stevens, Middleditch, Mack, and Giambrone, the sixth and final season will see a guest star lineup that includes Tiffany Haddish, Kieran Culkin, Christina Hendricks, Ken Marino, Alfred Molina, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell, and Beck Bennett.

Hulu's Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV junk food and fun stuff. In season five, now that alien mission partners Terry and Korvo are married, the whole team is focused on family values – what could go wrong? Here's a look at a recap of what went down during the previous four seasons of the hit animated series – with a sixth season set to hit screens this fall:

Produced by 20th Television Animation, Hulu's Solar Opposites is executive-produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel.

