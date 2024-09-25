Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: halloween, solar opposites

Solar Opposites Halloween Special 2 Official Trailer: Korvo Cursed!

Arriving on Hulu on October 7th, here's the official trailer for EPs Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel's Solar Opposites Halloween Special Part 2.

It's nice to see that EPs Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel's Solar Opposites is feeling the fans' pain. Sure, the fifth season may have dropped not that long ago, and a sixth season is already on the way. Still, it's that between-seasons wait time that can prove pretty painful – but that won't be a problem this Halloween season. That's because we learned back in July that Korvo (Dan Stevens), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and The Pupa (Sagan McMahan) would be scaring up some laughs this fall with a Halloween special. Well, make sure to set your reminders for Monday, October 7th, because that's when the Solar Opposites Halloween Special Part 2: The Hunt for Brown October is set to hit the streaming service. What can you expect? How about our alien family having to take on the actual Spirit of Halloween itself when it begins taking over Korvo's life? But don't take our word for it – check out the official trailer that's waiting for you above, and the ket art poster waiting for you below that was released along with the trailer.

And just in case you missed it the first time around, here's a look back at the preview images for the special that were released earlier this month – followed by a recap of the previous four seasons of Hulu's Solar Opposites:

Hulu's Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV junk food and fun stuff. In season five, now that alien mission partners Terry and Korvo are married, the whole team is focused on family values – what could go wrong? Here's a look at a recap of what went down during the previous four seasons of the hit animated series – with a sixth season on the way:

Produced by 20th Television Animation, Hulu's Solar Opposites is executive-produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!