Solar Opposites S04: Dan Stevens Replaces Justin Roiland (TRAILER)

Dan Stevens has replaced Justin Roiland as Korvo on Hulu's Solar Opposites, set to return on August 14th - but get a sneak preview here.

During the 2023 Annecy International Animation Film Festival earlier this month, Rick and Morty Co-EP Steve Levy and Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen confirmed that series co-creator Justin Roiland (alongside Dan Harmon) would not be returning to the Adult Swim series and that recruitment was underway to bring on new voice actors. Now, we're getting an update on another animated project that Roiland will not be returning to voice. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting exclusively that Dan Stevens (Legion, The Prince, Central Park) will be taking over the role of grouchy alien Korvo on the Roiland & Mike McMahan-co-created animated series. And we got a chance to check out Stevens' voice work in action in the following teaser, with the 11-episode fourth season confirmed to hit Hulu on August 14th (with a Valentine's Day special on tap for next year).

With Stevens' Korvo being joined by Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and Pupa (Sagan McMahan), here's a look at the first teaser for the return of Hulu's Solar Opposites:

Here's a look back at what Levy & Ouweleen had to share regarding Roiland and Rick and Morty:

On Roiland Being Replaced, Voice Acting Being Just One Part of Series & If Viewers Will Notice

Ouweleen: "The idea is that we feel that they are the same characters. Listen: voices are obviously super important in an animated series. And, of course, none of us wanted to go through what we went through. But I've been in animation for a long time, and I know that what makes a series is its different parts coming together. If the voices are obviously a big part, there is also the writing of the characters, their design… I have reason to believe that the transition will go well."

Levy: "The quality of writing has never been better, and all the screenwriters have stayed. I don't think anyone will bat an eyelid hearing the new voices."

Ouweleen: "[On recasting process] But it's looking good. It's a rather unique situation… I'll take an example: there have been several great Bugs Bunny voice actors, and I love what Jeff Bennett has done with them. But it's not Mel Blanc! And yet we recognize the character. I even think that for 'Rick and Morty' we will do even better… It will be fine. It'll be great."

On How "Rick and Morty" Team Responded to Justin Roiland's Departure

Levy: The pill was hard to swallow. We were shocked and disturbed by what happened. But we stuck together, and we put all our energy into the series. We decided to stay positive, and in the end, we produced the best drawings, scripts, and animations of the entire series. And Dan Harmon [the co-creator of Rick and Morty] has always been in the trenches with us every step of the way. He always has an eye on everything, and sometimes that means he asks us to rewrite entire scripts, but for the good of the series. He never walked away after Justin left.

Ouweleen: There is no guide on how to react to this kind of thing. And it's not normal to experience that. Of course, it's hard; of course, it hurts. But when a whole team works on a series, the series actually becomes more important than one person. Season 7 will be pivotal; we know it, but I think we've never done better so far.

