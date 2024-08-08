Posted in: Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: hulu, preview, season 5, solar opposites

Solar Opposites Season 4: "Real Housewives" Meltdown; Honeymoon Fears

With the series returning on August 12th, check out these new sneak previews for EPs Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel's Solar Opposites Season 5.

After spending Valentine's Day with us, Korvo (Dan Stevens), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and The Pupa (Sagan McMahan) are ready to return to Hulu on August 12th – and when they do, it's safe to say that they will have a different perspective on things now that Terry and Korvo tied the knot. Dare we say… "family values"? With less than a week to go until EPs Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel's Solar Opposites Season 5 debuts, we have two new sneak previews to pass along. In the first, Terry has a true "Real Housewives" meltdown while looking for answers. Following that, Korvo and Terry realize that honeymoons come with an expiration date – though Korvo believes that there's a way for them to get around it:

And don't forget that the animated series will be returning for a sixth season and that a Season 5 Halloween special will hit later this year. Now, here's a look at those Season 5 sneak previews we were just talking about:

Now, here's a look at where things stood by the end of the fourth season in terms of the main series and "The Wall," the trailer for the fifth season of "The Wall," and the official series and Season 5 overviews – with Hulu's Solar Opposites set to hit Hulu screens on Monday, August 12th (yup, less than a week away):

"Solar Opposites" centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. On season five, now that alien mission partners Terry and Korvo are married, the whole Solar Opposites team are focused on family values.

Produced by 20th Television Animation, Hulu's Solar Opposites is executive-produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel.

