Solar Opposites Season 5 Previews Include "The Wall," "Silver Cops"

Returning on Monday, August 12th, here's a great lineup of previews for EPs Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel's Solar Opposites Season 5.

With this weekend being Disney's D23 fan expo, we were expecting a whole lot of corporate synergy to result in some cool looks at what's to come with a ton of shows under "The Mouse's" shadow. With EPs Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel's Solar Opposites Season 5 set to hit screens on Monday, August 12th, we're getting a ton of new looks at what's going on in and around the world of Korvo (Dan Stevens), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and The Pupa (Sagan McMahan) – that includes "The Wall" and "Silver Cops." This season, our dysfunctionally adorable alien fam is looking to offer their perspective on "family values" in only the way they can – which means messy, uncomfortable, and righteously funny.

And don't forget that the animated series will be returning for a sixth season and that a Season 5 Halloween special will hit later this year. Now, here's a look at those Season 5 sneak previews we were just talking about:

Now, here's a look at where things stood by the end of the fourth season in terms of the main series and "The Wall," the trailer for the fifth season of "The Wall," and the official series and Season 5 overviews – with Hulu's Solar Opposites set to hit Hulu screens on Monday, August 12th (yup, less than a week away):

"Solar Opposites" centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. On season five, now that alien mission partners Terry and Korvo are married, the whole Solar Opposites team are focused on family values.

Produced by 20th Television Animation, Hulu's Solar Opposites is executive-produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel.

