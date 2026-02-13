Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen Teaser Keeps You Guessing

A new teaser for Netflix, EPs Matt & Ross Duffer, and showrunner Haley Z. Boston's Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen keeps you guessing.

Article Summary Netflix teases Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen from Matt & Ross Duffer and Haley Z. Boston

The thriller series promises big twists before Rachel and Nicky's wedding day arrives

Mysterious teaser and new images leave viewers guessing about the looming catastrophe

Showrunner Boston hints the title keeps fans speculating about what will actually go wrong

It's pretty clear from the title of EPs Matt & Ross Duffer ("Stranger Things" universe) and showrunner Haley Z. Boston's (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, Brand New Cherry Flavor) upcoming Netflix series, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen. Before Rachel (Camila Morrone) and Nicky (Adam DiMarco) finally say, "I do," something very bad really is going to happen. But what? With the streaming series set to hit on March 26th, we're getting some clues/red herrings as to what that might be with new images and an official teaser – all waiting for you below.

Here's a look at the updated image gallery (as of this writing), followed by the teaser that was released earlier today and more:

"It would be false advertising if not," Boston shared about the title of the upcoming eight-episode limited series. "Something bad happens in every show, right? We need the conflict, but the special thing about this show, and what I think the title offers, is we're gonna keep you guessing on what the very bad thing is." Here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier today:

The upcoming Netflix series stars Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six, The Night Manager) as Rachel, Adam DiMarco (The White Lotus, Overcompensating) as Nicky, Jennifer Jason Leigh (Fargo, Annihilation) as Victoria, Ted Levine (Monk, Big Sky) as Boris, Gus Birney (Shining Vale, ​The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window) as Portia, Jeff Wilbusch (Unorthodox, Oslo) as Jules, Karla Crome (The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde, Lazarus) as Nell, and Zlatko Burić (Triangle of Sadness).

Series creator Boston serves as showrunner and executive producer. The Duffer Brothers (Stranger Things), Hilary Leavitt (Stranger Things), and Andrea Sperling (Transparent, A Murder at the End of the World) serve as executive producers. Emmy nominee Weronika Tofilska (Baby Reindeer) will direct four episodes and executive-produce. Axelle Carolyn (The Haunting of Bly Manor) and Lisa Brühlmann (Killing Eve, Servant) have joined as directors.

