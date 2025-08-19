Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: jonas brothers, Kelly Clarkson

Songs & Stories Preview: Jonas Brothers Join Kelly Clarkson TONIGHT!

Check out our preview for tonight's premiere of NBC's Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, with Clarkson being joined by the Jonas Brothers.

From Heart, P!NK, and Babyface, to Alanis Morissette, Miranda Lambert, and Garth Brooks, The Kelly Clarkson Show host (and one of the best voices going today) Kelly Clarkson has used her talk show over the past six years for a unumner of special episodes that have included great one-on-ones with her guests and even better duet performances of both expected favorites and some surprises. That brings us to tonight's premiere of Clarkson's four-episode musical spotlight series, NBC's Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson. The limited series (which will stream the next day on Peacock) will blend live performance with heartfelt storytelling, offering a front-row seat to some of Clarkson's favorite music and artists. Here's a look at what's on tap for this season, followed by a special look at tonight's debut episode with the Jonas Brothers: a trio of sneak peeks, an image gallery, and more:

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson Episode 1 Jonas Brothers Preview

With the first episode set to hit NBC screens tonight at 10 pm ET/PT, Clarkson will be checking in with the Jonas Brothers, who will perform "Sucker" with the host while chatting about the joys of connecting with their fans. After this week, viewers can look forward to Gloria Estefan (Tuesday, Aug. 26th), Teddy Swims (Tuesday, Sept. 2nd), and Lizzo (Tuesday, Sept. 9th). Next week, Clarkson chats with "Queen of Latin Pop" Estefan, who reveals the time that the CIA approached her. After Clarkson connects with Swims about childhood stage fright, she'll catch up with Lizzo and deliver a must-see performance of her smash hit "Good As Hell."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!