Sonic Prime: Netflix Images Preview Sonic's Most Important Run Ever

On December 15th, the universe that Sonic the Hedgehog thought he knew is about to be put through its paces. Because that's when Netflix & Sega's animated series Sonic Prime shifts into overdrive, and now we have some new preview images to pass along that offer a better sense of just how huge this series is going to be. When a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event, Sonic finds himself desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends. To that end, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime. And now, you're getting a chance to meet some more of them (and more) below:

What We Know About Netflix's Sonic Prime

With Man of Action, Erik Wiese, WildBrain (Josh Scherba Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, and Logan McPherson), & SEGA (Haruki Satomi Yukio Sugino, Shuji Utsumi, and Toru Nakahara) executive producing, the voice cast for Sonic Prime includes Deven Mack, Ashleigh Ball, Shannon Chan-Kent, Brian Drummond, Vincent Tong, Ian Hanlin, Kazumi Evans, and Adam Nurada. With the animated series set to the streaming service on December 15th, here's a look back at the official trailer that was released earlier this month:

But that's not all because we also have a look back at the first two official teasers, followed by a preview of Big the Cat and Froggy. And if you're really good, there might just be another preview for the 8-episode series waiting for you after that (okay, there is):

It's the Sonic you know & love… until an incredible twist thrusts Sonic into a new adventure featuring a reinvented cast and Sonic like you've never seen him before, where the fate of the multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic's adventure is about more than a race to save the universe from the evil machinations of his longtime nemesis Dr. Eggman and his army of "badnik" robots. It's a race to save his friends, friends that he took for granted.

In a previously-released preview from earlier in the summer, viewers had a chance to meet Shadow the Hedgehog, the "Ultimate Lifeform" who wields some seriously mysterious powers. and with Shadow comes the age-old question. Is he a friend or foe?