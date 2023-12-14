Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: arrow, charlie hunnam, dcu, green arrow, snyderverse, sons of anarchy

Sons of Anarchy Star Charlie Hunnam on Being Offered DC's Green Arrow

Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy, Rebel Moon) confirms he was offered the role of Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and shares why he turned it down.

It's not like we haven't seen it before. Warner Bros. Discovery went with Ezra Miller as Barry Allen for its The Flash feature film, even as Grant Gustin was wrapping up a nine-season run as the scarlet speedster over in The CW's Arrowverse. So we weren't surprised to hear that Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy) was apparently offered the role of Oliver Queen/Green Arrow despite Stephen Amell making his case over the course of eight seasons in the same "Arrowverse." Speaking with ComicBook.com during a recent press event for Zack Snyder's Netflix film Rebel Moon, Hunnam made the reveal – and explained why he declined the opportunity.

"I never talked to Zack about it. Honestly, I don't remember who. It was some people in suits… brought the idea to me and thought it would be terribly exciting for me to play Green Arrow, and I did not share their enthusiasm," Hunnam shared at one point during his interview. Although Hunnam mentioned never speaking with Snyder about it, it's not clear if the offer was made during the "Snyderverse" era (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice & Zack Snyder's Justice League) or for him to join DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn & Peter Safran's new DCU (which has been steadily growing out its universe with casting announcements surrounding projects such as Superman: Legacy and Creature Commandos). If it was for Gunn & Safran, then Hunnam could've played the emerald archer on the big & small screens.

But whichever universe it was, it didn't sound like either was a sandbox that Hunnam sounded interested playing in. "I don't know who Green Arrow is, so I don't want to offend anyone. I looked at one picture, and I was like, 'I'm not sure green's my color, and I'm pretty sure spandex isn't my material.' Beyond that, I was like, one image, 'Thanks, not interested,'" the actor added. Here's a look at a short video from the interview where Hunnam addresses the topic of Oliver Queen/Green Arrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!