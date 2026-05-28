Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt: Moafi Confirms Season 3 Return; Addresses Noah Wyle Rumors

The Pitt star Sepideh Moafi shut down rumors that there's beef between her and Noah Wyle, and confirmed Dr. Al-Hashimi's Season 3 return.

Article Summary The Pitt star Sepideh Moafi shuts down Noah Wyle feud rumors, saying the two have always had a great working relationship.

Moafi confirms Dr. Al-Hashimi is returning for The Pitt Season 3, though her episode count and story details remain unclear.

The Pitt Season 3 is expected to begin production in June, with John Wells eyeing a January return and 15 new episodes.

R. Scott Gemmill says The Pitt Season 3 jumps ahead about four months to November, bringing colder-weather ER cases.

With production on the third season of EP John Wells and series creator & showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring/executive-producing The Pitt expected to get underway next month, series star Sepideh Moafi is offering an update and shutting down rumors. Though never rising above the level of social media grumblings, there was chatter that Wyle and Moafi didn't get along behind the scenes, which led to Moafi's Dr. Al-Hashimi potentially being written off the show. Speaking with Variety, Moafi looked to set the record straight.

"Absolutely not," she responded. "I do not have that power. We're really great colleagues. Noah and I have always had a great working relationship, which is why it actually felt safe to do the darker, dirtier work in episode 15, particularly because, between setups, we were shooting the shit and laughing. So that's completely false that there's a personal sort of beef or rivalry between us, at least not that I'm aware of. You can check with Noah, but I don't know about this." As for the upcoming third season, Moafi revealed that Dr. Al-Hashimi will be back – but how much of a presence she will be is still a question mark. "At the moment, I am [returning]. I'm not sure to what capacity [(laughs). I'm positive, I think? Nothing is clear to me as to what's happening with the story, how many episodes, all that, but I am coming back," the actress shared.

In a post-finale interview, Gemmill confirmed that there will be approximately a four-month time jump to November (meaning more cold-weather-related injuries). "We wanted a shorter jump; less story has transpired in between seasons," Gemmill shared. "We wanted to do cold weather because we hadn't. We've done summer, and we did September [in season one], and we figured it'd be nice to do colder weather and what that brings into the ER and what sort of emergency situations change seasonally."

As for how things were looking with Season 3, Wells shared during an interview in March that "the writers' room opened up last week, and they're at the end of their second week." As for production, Wells added, "We will be back in production in June, and plan to be back on the air again the same week in January with 15 episodes next year."

Wyle and Katherine LaNasa stopped by Warner Bros. Discovery's Upfronts 2026 presentation in May to talk up the show's return – and offer a bit more clarity on when Season 3 will take place. "We're about to start production on Season 3. It's set in early November, just before the holidays, ushering in a whole new set of emergencies and confrontations and complications," Wyle shared with attendees.

Starring Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the critically acclaimed series offers a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the lens of frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby's (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency department. Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Dennis Whitaker), and Shabana Azeez (Victoria Javadi) also starred in the first season.

Sepideh Moafi has joined the cast for the second season of The Pitt as a series regular, with Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, Lawrence Robinson, Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley, Jeff Kober, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, Annabelle Toomey, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, and Annabelle Toomey.

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