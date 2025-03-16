Posted in: Comedy Central, Opinion, Paramount+, TV, TV | Tagged: canada, opinion, south park

South Park: Gov. Polis Honors Proud Canadians Ike, Terrance & Phillip

Gov. Jared Polis made sure Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park Canadians Terrance, Phillip, and Ike knew they were loved and appreciated.

While POtuS Donald Trump and his DOGE-bag Elon Musk continue finding ways to pick fights with our allies like Canada and Mexico, Colorado Governor Jared Polis is making it clear to our friends to the north that the state appreciates the growing close ties between Colorado and Canada. Over the weekend, the Canadian National Flag was raised at the State Capitol, and the building was lit up in Canadian white and red to celebrate March 15th as Colorado-Canada Friendship Day. "From maple syrup to hockey players and much more, we in Colorado appreciate our friendship and close ties with Canada. Raising the Canadian flag today is symbolic of our friendship, showing that when we work together, even in challenging times, we grow our economy and make the people of both sovereign nations better off," Gov. Polis shared in a statement honoring the special day. "I am grateful for our friends to the north, and look forward to annually celebrating Colorado Canada Friendship Day." If you're like us, you saw Colorado and Canada and automatically thought of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park – well, so did Gov. Polis.

"Our relationship with Canada brings vast benefits to Coloradans—from good-paying jobs to robust trade partnerships, tourists, and even prominent fictional characters in Colorado's famous show, [South Park]. Ike Broflovski, Kyle Broflovski's adopted brother, is from Canada. Don't forget the comedy duo Terrance and Phillip, beloved by our favorite fourth graders, and don't 'blame Canada!'" Polis wrote in his post, which included an animated version of the governor with Terrance, Phillip, Ike, and Kyle. And that's an excellent point – from a pop culture perspective, Canada has played an essential role in the long-running animated series. In fact, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut proved that a war between the U.S. and Canada was exactly what Saddam Hussein and a reluctant Satan wanted all along.

Our relationship with Canada brings vast benefits to Coloradans—from good-paying jobs to robust trade partnerships, tourists, and even prominent fictional characters in Colorado's famous show, @SouthPark. Ike Broflovski, Kyle Broflovski's adopted brother, is from Canada. Don't… pic.twitter.com/I9jOkvVZ2M — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 16, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"Unless President Trump pulls back from tariffs on products from Mexico and Canada, starting at midnight, the President's horrible sales tax will apply to all hardworking Coloradans. Trump's tariffs are a costly sales tax that will raise the price of groceries, clothes, homes, technology, cars, and everyday items Americans rely on and hurt North American competitiveness," Polis issued as a statement earlier this month in response to Trump hitting Canada and Mexico with tariffs. "President Trump is playing chicken with people's pocketbooks, small businesses, and our economy, and it is harmful. While Colorado is pushing ahead to lower costs, the President's tariffs alone will cause economic devastation across America in their wake."

