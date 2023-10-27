Posted in: Comedy Central, Paramount+, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: comedy central, paramount plus, preview, south park, trailer

South Park: Joining the Panderverse Clip: Cartman's Fears Revealed

Cartman's nightmares revealed in this clip from Trey Parker & Matt Stone's Paramount+ special event, South Park: Joining the Panderverse.

Earlier this month, we learned that Kyle, Stan, Cartman, Kenny, and the rest of the gang from Trey Parker & Matt Stone's long-running Comedy Central series would be checking back in with Paramount+ with the special event, South Park: Joining the Panderverse. With the special currently streaming (and going global this weekend), we're getting a sneak preview of what we can expect – and so far, it vibes exactly as we were expecting it would.

Similar to what we saw in the teaser, the opening to the clip below finds our foursome now portrayed by a diverse group of women – a concept that brings nightmares to Cartman. Fearing a "master plan" among Disney executives (especially Kathleen Kennedy) to replace everyone he loves with diverse groups of women "complaining about the patriarchy," Cartman looks to his mom for some reassurance.

Here's a look back at the official teaser & overview that was released earlier this month for South Park: Joining the Panderverse, now streaming on Paramount+ (Saturday, October 28th in the UK & Australia):

Cartman's deeply disturbing dreams portend the end of the life he knows and loves. The adults in South Park are also wrestling with their own life decisions as the advent of AI is turning their world upside down.

South Park Creators Discuss Animated Series' Origins

Parker & Stone checked in with hosts Doug Herzog (former network executive at MTV, Comedy Central & FOX) & Jen Chaney (TV critic at New York Magazine/Vulture) on Basic!, a podcast series offering a look back to the glory days of basic cable history. While we don't want to spoil the episode for you because it's definitely a must-listen for fans interested in knowing a lot of the behind-the-scenes happenings, there were some highlights that we wanted to point out. First up, MTV passed on the series outright, while FOX was only interested if the series could be adjusted to focus on a family and not four kids (looking to apply to South Park what they thought it was about The Simpsons that made it work).

And at around the 21:20 mark, we have to give Herzog a ton of credit for throwing himself on his creative word by admitting that he tried to stop Parker & Stone from killing Kenny every week. That conversation segued directly into how Mr. Hankey, The Christmas Poo (S01E09), helped "mainstream" poop, as well as a great anecdote about how many a piece of poop was a bridge too far for one Comedy Central executive.

And then, starting around the 28:20 mark, the trio discuss the "The Gauntlet" short created for the 2020 MTV Movie Awards, spoofing Russell Crowe's Gladiator and John Travolta's Battlefield: Earth. When word hit that the short ended with a Cartman/toilet paper joke that wasn't too flattering to L. Rob Hubbard (author of Battlefield: Earth), Dianetics & Scientology, Isaac Hayes (Chef), who was a Scientologist, asked the show's creators if a Scienologist rep could see the short before it aired. Now, we get the backstory on how The Church of Scientology learned what was in the short at the same time as the rest of us did.

And here's your chance to check out the entire episode for yourselves – a "must" for any South Park fans:

Co-creators Parker and Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios.

