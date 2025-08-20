Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park Returns Tonight; Season 27 Continuing with Break Weeks

Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park returns tonight with S27E03: "Sickofancy," and now we know when the next two episodes are dropping.

It was late on Tuesday night when we learned that Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park would be bringing Towelie back for S27E03: "Sickofancy," as the hit animated series goes after Trump for unleashing the military on the streets of Washington, DC. Based on the title, we wouldn't be surprised to see Robert F. Kennedy Jr. make an appearance. Whatever the case, we also have an update on the remainder of the season. It appears the Comedy Central series will be sticking with skip weeks for the foreseeable future, with the next two episodes after this week set for September 3rd and 17th. Considering how Parker, Stone, and the creative team can keep things current, some break time between episodes to keep folks from burning out is a smart move (plus, it keeps viewers from burning out, too).

Here's a look at the excellent April Stewart (Wendy Testaburger, Liane Cartman, Sharon Marsh, Carol McCormick, Shelley Marsh, Mayor McDaniels, Principal Victoria, and others), who offered a glimpse of what it's like when you voice an animated series that looks to stay as current as possible (and does a damn fine job of it):

On the Wednesday night that it aired on Comedy Central, S27E02: "Got a Nut" pulled in 838,000 viewers, nearly doubling the 430,000 who tuned in for July 23rd's season return. It would go on to pull in 6.2 million global multi-platform viewers across Comedy Central and Paramount+ during its first three days, a bump from the 6 million viewers that the opening episode of Season 27 pulled in. On cable, "Got a Nut" is now the highest-rated episode of the animated series since 2018, besting the premiere episode by 54% in the Age 18-49 demo with a 1.53 (based on Nielsen data). Regarding total viewers on cable, the second episode brought in an audience of 1.56 million during the third day of delayed viewing, meaning that (much like the Season 27 premiere) the majority of overall viewers came from streaming.

