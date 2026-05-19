Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: iron man, marvel, Threezero

Threezero Debuts Marvel Studios DLX Iron Man Mark 3 (Stealth Edition)

Threezero returns to the MCU with a new The Infinity Saga DLX figure as the Iron Man Mark 3 (Stealth Edition) takes flight

Article Summary Threezero unveils Marvel Studios DLX Iron Man Mark 3 Stealth Edition, blending MCU style with iconic comics stealth armor.

The Iron Man figure stands 6.8 inches tall, packs 48 points of articulation, and features a die-cast frame with LED effects.

Dual-tone metallic blue armor includes opening back flaps, red LED eyes, Smart Micro Guns, arm missiles, and Decoy flares.

Threezero’s Iron Man Mark 3 Stealth Edition is slated for Q4 2026, with pre-orders expected to launch soon.

Iron Man's stealth suit is a specialized version of Tony Stark's armor, designed for covert missions rather than direct combat. Unlike the bright red-and-gold armors usually associated with Iron Man, stealth suits are darker, quieter, and equipped with technology meant to avoid detection. The Stealth Suit is an iconic Marvel Comics suit that never made it to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but now, threezero is making it a reality. Get ready to enhance your Hall of Armor collection with the new die-cast DLX Mark 3 Iron Man Stealth Suit figure.

Standing at 6.8" tall, Iron Man features 48 points of articulation and a fresh dual-tone metallic blue deco. Threezero was sure to blend MCU and Marvel Comics elements, like adjustable flaps, red LED eyes, and the Arc Reactor. As for accessories, Iron Man is ready to rock and roll with Smart Micro Guns, Decoy flares, arm missiles, flying effects, and swappable hands. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but the Mark 3 Stealth Suit variant is set to land in Q4 2026.

Marvel Studios DLX Iron Man Mark 3 (Stealth Edition)

"Standing at approximately 6.8 inches (~17.3 cm), the DLX Iron Man Mark 3 (Stealth Edition) features threezero's signature die-cast zinc alloy interior frame for a solid structure. With over 48 points of articulation, it delivers exceptional poseability and durability. Finished in a striking dual-tone metallic blue with a refined glossy coat, the Stealth Edition radiates a sophisticated, futuristic aesthetic."

"The figure features built-in LED lighting in the eyes and chest, while the back is equipped with four functional flaps that can be opened to replicate his mechanical dynamics during high-speed aerial maneuvers. Accessories for the DLX Iron Man Mark 3 (Stealth Edition) include five sets of interchangeable hands, a pair of arm missiles, two flying effects for the hands and two for the feet, a pair of Smart Micro Guns, and a pair of Decoy flares that can be attached to its hip."

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