Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, mortal kombat

McFarlane Debuts Ice Clone Sub-Zero Mortal Kombat Klassic Figure

McFarlane Toys is entering the bloody arena of Mortal Kombat once again as they debut new Klassic 7” scale figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils the Mortal Kombat Klassic Ice Clone Sub-Zero, inspired by his iconic Mortal Kombat II move.

The 7-inch Mortal Kombat figure uses a frosty translucent deco to capture Sub-Zero’s legendary Ice Clone look.

Ice Clone Sub-Zero features Ultra Articulation with 22 points, plus alternate hands and a display base.

Packaged in Mortal Kombat Klassic arcade-style packaging, the figure is up for pre-order now at $29.99 for July 2026.

Sub-Zero has one of the more iconic abilities in Mortal Kombat history with his legendary Ice Clone technique. This move allows the Lin Kuei warrior to create a frozen duplicate of himself that traps opponents on contact. This leaves opponents vulnerable to devastating attacks and combos that can easily help win the fight. First introduced in Mortal Kombat II, the Ice Clone became a defining part of Sub-Zero's fighting style, showcasing his pure talent rather than his cryomancy. That classic ability has now inspired the reveal of the McFarlane Toys Ice Clone Sub-Zero figure.

This new 7" figure features a new frosty translucent design to help recreate the frozen appearance of his in-game Ice Clone. The figure features Ultra Articulation with 22 moving parts, and he will come with alternate hands and a display base. Its icy, clear design gives the illusion of Sub-Zero materializing directly from frozen mist, and adding a few of these to your Mortal Kombat collection might be a true work of art if you're a Sub-Zero main. This Ice Clone will come in Mortal Kombat Klassic arcade packaging, and pre-orders are already live for $29.99 with a July 2026 release.

Ice Clone Sub-Zero (Mortal Kombat Klassic) 7" Figure

"Thought to have been killed in the Shaolin tournament, Sub-Zero mysteriously returns. It is believed he traveled into the outworld to again attempt to assassinate Shang Tsung. To do so he must fight his way through Shao Kahn's tournament. Figure is translucent, inspired by Sub-Zero's in-game "Ice Clone" ability."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the Mortal Kombat Franchise.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes 2 alternate hands and base.

Figure is showcased in Mortal Kombat Klassic themed window box packaging.

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat Figures.

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