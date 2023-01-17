South Park Teaser Confirms Season 26 Premiering This February Trey Parker & Matt Stone's South Park released a teaser (poor Butters) confirming that Season 26 kicks off on Comedy Central in February.

While it was a good sign last week when Paramount+ confirmed that there would be more movies (or "specials" or whatever works best for you) coming in 2023, for fans of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park, there was a bigger question that they were hoping to get answers sooner rather than later. When is Season 26 going to hit Comedy Central screens? Well, we got the answer today via a teaser confirming that the 26th season will kick off in February (no exact date quite yet). And just to make sure we don't forget, they're offering us a look at Butters in a very… you know what? You're just going to have to see for yourselves because… yeah…

With the long-running animated series set to return next month, here's a look at the teaser for Comedy Central's South Park Season 26, which was released earlier today:

From "Jackin' It In San Diego" and "Butters the Cat" to "The Ballad of Lemmiwinks" and (of course) "Kyle's Mom"- with a whole lot in-between- here's a look at what the South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert had to offer:

In the following clip, Parker, Stone, and Les Claypool offer their live take on the show's iconic theme song. Following that… did someone say they needed a "Montage":

The South Park 25th Anniversary Experience featured some incredible cosplay, karaoke performances & more as attendees had a chance to check out items from the show's archive, take photos with iconic moments from the series, and play lawn games with fellow fans. Take a look at some of the highlights:

South Park is the Emmy and Peabody-award-winning animated series co-created by Parker and Stone about four boys living in one screwed-up Colorado mountain town. Between local and global tragedies, as well as parental and celebrity interference, Kyle, Stan, Cartman, and Kenny manage to have themselves a time. MTV Entertainment Studios' deal with Parker and Stone included extending South Park on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking cable's longest-running scripted series through a 30th season. In addition to the series extension, the new deal included 14 South Park original made-for-streaming movies exclusively for Paramount+ (with new movies already confirmed for 2023). Co-creators Parker and Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios, and you can visit the animated series' website here.