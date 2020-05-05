Space Force Teaser: Gen. Naird Knows There's Nothing Kokomo Can't Fix

Steve Carell (The Office) and Emmy Award winner Greg Daniels' Netflix comedy Space Force released the series' official poster yesterday that found Carell rockin' "lunar camo" in what we're assuming means there's going to be a lot of fighting happening on the moon (laying down). Along with that poster came the promise of a teaser, and that's exactly what we received on Tuesday morning. In Space Force, decorated pilot and four-star general Mark R. Naird (Carell) had dreams of running the Air Force until he was tapped to lead the newly-formed sixth branch of the military: Space Force.

Moving his family to a remote Colorado base, Naird and his team of scientists and "spacemen" are charged with fulfilling The White House's goal of getting (more) American boots on the moon and for the U.S. to win the race to dominate space. As you're about to see, Naird finds himself trying to make the most out of project everyone around him seems invested in seeing fail while getting to know his family again (and possibly forging a new one with his team of dreamers if he isn't careful. Thankfully, there's nothing The Beach Boys can't help him solve:

Netflix's Space Force also stars Lisa Kudrow (Friends), John Malkovich (The New Pope), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), Diana Silvers (Glass), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Tawny Newsome (Sherman's Showcase), Alex Sparrow (unREAL), Don Lake (NCIS), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Fred Willard (Modern Family), and Jessica St. Clair (Playing House). Series co-creator Carell is also set to executive produce, with Daniels serving as showrunner and executive producer. Joining them for their take on Donald Trump's Space Force initiative as executive producer is 3 Arts' Howard Klein (The Office). Paul King (Paddington) is on board to direct two episodes, including the pilot.