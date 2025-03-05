Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: George Lowe, space ghost, space ghost coast to coast

Space Ghost Coast to Coast Voice Actor George Lowe Passes, Age 67

Hanna Barbera, Cartoon Network, and Adult Swim icon George Lowe, known to millions for Space Ghost Coast to Coast and more, passed away at 67.

George Lowe, one of the most pioneering voices in Cartoon Network's original programming, most famous as the voice of Space Ghost, passed at the age of 66. Since making his debut in Universal's 1994's Radioland Murders in an uncredited role as a radio announcer, Lowe took over the role as the voice of the Alex Toth-created character as a series of classic Hanna Barbera characters repurposed characters modernized for comedy starting with the variety series Space Ghost Coast to Coast. Created by Mike Lazzo and Khaki Jones, the series sees the character as a talk show host along with former enemies-turned-co-workers, the mantis Zorak as band leader, and robotic Moltar operating production, voiced by the late C. Martin Croker. Premiering in 1994, the series ran for 12 seasons until 2012 as Space Ghost interviewed a variety of guests on screens to complement their bits.

Remembering Space Ghost Coast to Coast Star George Lowe

Lowe took over the role from Gary Owens, who voiced the character in the original Toth cartoon in the 1960s. Instead of the seriousness that Owens offered to befit his superhero shorts, Lowe turned Space Ghost into the far more ego-driven and charismatic figure, who occasionally used his powers against Zorak and Moltar when stepping out of line when not sharing banter with them, alongside Brak (Andy Merrill), and their guest.

In addition to playing Space Ghost in over a dozen projects, Lowe has become invaluable in the animated world, also appearing in Cartoon Network's prime time block in Adult Swim's programming like Assy McGee, Squidbillies, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Perfect Hair Forever, and 12 oz. Mouse. The actor has also appeared in Seth MacFarlane's American Dad! and Seth Green's Robot Chicken across several episodes. Lowe's final projects included an appearance in the reimagined Yogi Bear cartoon Jellystone, which was the final time he voiced Space Ghost. Tributes poured in from The Dan the Man Show, Adult Swim, Andrew Streeter, Billy West,, Merrill, and Gene Aversa.

RIP George Lowe. "I was dead long before you were born, and I'll be dead long before you die." 💔 pic.twitter.com/le14HhTCYo — adult swim (@adultswim) March 4, 2025 Show Full Tweet

One of my favorite things about George Lowe was he was constantly doing interviews and press stunts donning a full Space Ghost costume. His interview with C-Span is one of my favorites. pic.twitter.com/TX5L78WhXp — The Dan The Man Show 💥 (@DanManShow) March 4, 2025 Show Full Tweet

RIP George Lowe, the inimitable voice of Space Ghost. Space Ghost Coast-To-Coast had an enormous influence on me and my sense of humor as a kid (and beyond). Without him, Adult Swim never happens. pic.twitter.com/dCczamc9Zy — Andrew Streeter (@andrewstreeter_) March 4, 2025 Show Full Tweet

RIP My friend and colleague George Lowe.

He was mighty and one of the best of the best VOs ever. Very generous of spirit and very kind… and funny funny funny. He will be missed. — Billy West (@TheBillyWest) March 4, 2025 Show Full Tweet

We'll never see another performance quite like George Lowe as Space Ghost. He was one in a million. pic.twitter.com/my51xElY75 — The Dan The Man Show 💥 (@DanManShow) March 4, 2025 Show Full Tweet

RIP George Lowe some of the best line deliveries in voice acting. Space Ghost Coast to Coast's humor was influential and is the launch pad for all Adult Swim. If you haven't watched the absurdity of the episode Fire Ant please give it a watch on wherever you can find it. https://t.co/vsI2cAFjC7 pic.twitter.com/tg2ZCPpCN5 — Gene Aversa (@gene9892) March 4, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!