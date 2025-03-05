Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: George Lowe, space ghost, space ghost coast to coast
Space Ghost Coast to Coast Voice Actor George Lowe Passes, Age 67
Hanna Barbera, Cartoon Network, and Adult Swim icon George Lowe, known to millions for Space Ghost Coast to Coast and more, passed away at 67.
George Lowe, one of the most pioneering voices in Cartoon Network's original programming, most famous as the voice of Space Ghost, passed at the age of 66. Since making his debut in Universal's 1994's Radioland Murders in an uncredited role as a radio announcer, Lowe took over the role as the voice of the Alex Toth-created character as a series of classic Hanna Barbera characters repurposed characters modernized for comedy starting with the variety series Space Ghost Coast to Coast. Created by Mike Lazzo and Khaki Jones, the series sees the character as a talk show host along with former enemies-turned-co-workers, the mantis Zorak as band leader, and robotic Moltar operating production, voiced by the late C. Martin Croker. Premiering in 1994, the series ran for 12 seasons until 2012 as Space Ghost interviewed a variety of guests on screens to complement their bits.
Remembering Space Ghost Coast to Coast Star George Lowe
Lowe took over the role from Gary Owens, who voiced the character in the original Toth cartoon in the 1960s. Instead of the seriousness that Owens offered to befit his superhero shorts, Lowe turned Space Ghost into the far more ego-driven and charismatic figure, who occasionally used his powers against Zorak and Moltar when stepping out of line when not sharing banter with them, alongside Brak (Andy Merrill), and their guest.
In addition to playing Space Ghost in over a dozen projects, Lowe has become invaluable in the animated world, also appearing in Cartoon Network's prime time block in Adult Swim's programming like Assy McGee, Squidbillies, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Perfect Hair Forever, and 12 oz. Mouse. The actor has also appeared in Seth MacFarlane's American Dad! and Seth Green's Robot Chicken across several episodes. Lowe's final projects included an appearance in the reimagined Yogi Bear cartoon Jellystone, which was the final time he voiced Space Ghost. Tributes poured in from The Dan the Man Show, Adult Swim, Andrew Streeter, Billy West,, Merrill, and Gene Aversa.