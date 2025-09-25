Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: Spartacus, Spartacus: House of Ashur

Spartacus: House of Ashur Arrives Dec. 5th; New Images Released

Premiering on December 5th, here's a new image gallery for STARZ and Steven S. DeKnight's Nick E. Tarabay-starring Spartacus: House of Ashur.

We've got some great news – and some great looks – to pass along for those of you looking for more intel on STARZ and Showrunner/EP Steven S. DeKnight's Nick E. Tarabay-starring Spartacus: House of Ashur. The history-twisting "Spartacus" universe series will premiere with back-to-back episodes and be available to stream weekly on Fridays beginning December 5, only on the STARZ app, and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. Along with the news, a new image gallery was released, spotlighting the series' major players – here's a look:

What if he lived, and the Romans rewarded his treachery with the gladiator school where he once bled? Welcome to STARZ's Spartacus: House of Ashur. No longer a slave, Ashur has clawed his way to power, owning the same ludus that once owned him. But ruling a band of merciless gladiators is child's play compared to surviving the savage world of Roman politics — a cutthroat game in which betrayal isn't a sin, it's currency. He flips tradition on its head by unleashing Achillia, a fierce and powerful gladiatrix eager to prove herself worthy in a man's world. Together, they ignite a new kind of spectacle that shocks, disrupts, and offends the elite with every drop of blood.

The cast for the STARZ series Spartacus: House of Ashur includes Tarabay, Graham McTavish (The Witcher), Tenika Davis (Jupiter's Legacy), Jamaica Vaughan (Home and Away), Ivana Baquero (Pan's Labyrinth), Jordi Webber (Choose Love), Claudia Black (The Nevers), India Shaw-Smith (The Pines Still Whisper), Leigh Gill (Joker), Dan Hamill (Love Child), Andrew McFarlane (The Newsreader), Jackson Gallagher (Glitch), Jaime Slater (Pacific Rim Uprising), Simon Arblaster (Shortland Street), Arlo Gibson (The Sounds), Cameron Rhodes (Housebound), Evander Brown (The Dead Lands), Graham Vincent (Don't Make Me Go), Louis Hunter (Troy: Fall of a City), Donald Ross (My Life is Murder), and Duane Wichman Evans (Shortland Street).

In addition, Lucy Lawless (My Life Is Murder) returns as Lucretia in a guest-starring role that sets up the alternate timeline storylines in play – a role that Lawless originated in Spartacus: Blood and Sand and reprised for the prequel series Spartacus: Gods of the Arena. DeKnight serves as showrunner and executive producer. Rick Jacobson and Aaron Helbing also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television for STARZ – with Karen Bailey overseeing on behalf of STARZ and Jocelyn Sabo overseeing on behalf of Lionsgate Television.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!