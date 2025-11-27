Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: Spartacus, Spartacus: House of Ashur

Spartacus: House of Ashur: Lucy Lawless Offers Behind-The-Scenes Look

In behind-the-scenes looks at STARZ's Spartacus: House of Ashur, Lucy Lawless discusses her return, and we check out some gladiator training.

Article Summary Lucy Lawless shares behind-the-scenes insights on her return for Spartacus: House of Ashur.

The new STARZ series explores Ashur's rise from betrayal to power as Dominus of his own gladiator house.

Intense gladiator training and action-packed sequences promise to elevate the series' epic battles.

Spartacus: House of Ashur redefines loyalty, power, and survival in brutal Ancient Rome.

When STARZ and Showrunner/EP Steven S. DeKnight unleash Spartacus: House of Ashur on December 5th, the once-defeated Ashur (Nick E. Tarabay) is given a chance at a new life. The series takes viewers back into the brutality of Ancient Rome, with Ashur resurrected as "Dominus," the master of his own House. Fueled by vengeance and cunning ambition, Ashur rises from betrayal and bloodshed to seize power, gouging out a place for the House of Ashur in a new arena full of violence, desire, and twisted loyalty.

Previously, we were treated to a look at the fateful offer Lucretia (Lucy Lawless) makes Ashur for a new life. Now, Lawless is offering fans a behind-the-scenes perspective on returning to the popular franchise. Following that, we have a look at the intense gladiator training that went into making the series as action-packed as possible:

The official trailer above introduces fierce new players in Ashur's world, including his battle-hardened gladiator trainer Korris, played by Graham McTavish (Preacher, House of the Dragon); relentless gladiatrix Achillia, played by Tenika Davis (Jupiter's Legacy, Cabinet of Curiosities); and the ambitious Tarchon, played by Jordi Webber (Choose Love, Prosper). Expanding the Roman stage, Julius Caesar, played by Jackson Gallagher (My Life Is Murder, NCIS: Sydney), and his wife, Cornelia, played by Jaime Slater (Daredevil, Pacific Rim: Uprising), join the cast of gladiators, nobles, villains, and schemers – all vying for power in a world where blood and lust are the ultimate weapons. Here's a look back at the two previous sneak peek clips that were released:

STARZ's Spartacus: House of Ashur is a thrilling, erotic, and history-bending roller-coaster experience that builds on everything that made the original series a colossal hit. What if Ashur had lived, and the Romans rewarded his treachery with the gladiator school where he once bled? Welcome to the House of Ashur. No longer a slave, Ashur has clawed his way to power, owning the same ludus that once owned him. But ruling a band of merciless gladiators is child's play compared to surviving the savage world of Roman politics — a cutthroat game in which betrayal isn't a sin, it's currency. He flips tradition on its head by unleashing Achillia, a fierce and powerful gladiatrix eager to prove herself worthy in a man's world. Together, they ignite a new kind of spectacle that shocks, disrupts, and offends the elite with every drop of blood.

In addition to Tarabay, McTavish, Davis, Webber, Gallagher and Slater, cast members featured in the trailer include Jamaica Vaughan (Home and Away, 800 Words) as Hilara, Ivana Baquero (Pan's Labyrinth, The Shannara Chronicles) as Messia, Claudia Black (The Nevers, Ahsoka) as Cossutia, India Shaw-Smith (The Pines Still Whisper, Supernatural) as Viridia and Leigh Gill (Joker, Game of Thrones) as Satyrus.

"Spartacus" creator, writer, and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight (Netflix's Daredevil) serves as showrunner and executive producer on Spartacus: House of Ashur. Rick Jacobson (Ash vs. Evil Dead, The Royal Treatment) and Aaron Helbing (The Flash, Mortal Kombat: Legacy) also serve as executive producers. Spartacus: House of Ashur is produced by Lionsgate Television for STARZ. New episodes will stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

