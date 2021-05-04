Speculation: Emilia Clarke As Gloria Warner In Secret Invasion?

This is a piece of mindless speculation. Well, mostly mindless anyway. Because there has been a lot of speculation regarding who Emilia Clarke will be playing in the upcoming Marvel TV series, Secret Invasion, but no one seems to be pointing at who seems to be the obvious candidate, one Gloria Warner.

The comic books, specifically Meet The Skrulls published in 2019, by Robbie Thompson and Niko Henrichon, a comic Bleeding Cool also scooped back in 2019 introduced the Warner family. Gloria Warner is the assumed identity of G'iah, a specialized Skrull agent who was picked to breed with fellow agent Klrr, and who raised their Skrull daughters on Earth disguised as a normal American family, paving the way for a future invasion of Skrulls. They look like this in their Skrull form.

Bleeding Cool had already heard that Meet The Skrulls would be the biggest influence on the TV series (which we also scooped the existence of). A Skrull sleeper cell living on Earth in Stamford disguised as a family of a husband and wife and three daughters, who survived the attack by Galactus on the Skrull Throneworld. They are working for the Skrull Empire on Earth, on a mission to destroy something called Project Blosson. And being tracked by someone looking to expose and kill them.

In the comic we have the mother, Gloria Warner – G'iah, working with local politicians. Carl Warner – Klrr, working for Stark Industries. And there are the children, Madison Warner – working the "Heathers" networks of influential people's children, Alice Warner – Alkss II – trying not to the same on a junior level, and Ivy Warner – who is missing. Maybe reduced to one daughter for the show?

Could Emilia be playing The Mother Of Skrulls in Secret Invasion?