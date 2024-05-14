Posted in: Amazon Studios, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, marvel, prime video, spider-man, spider-man noir

Spider-Man Noir: Nicolas Cage Set to Lead MGM+, Prime Video Series

It's official! Nicolas Cage has signed to lead MGM+ & Prime Video's live-action Spider-Man Noir series. Here's what you need to know...

If you're Amazon's Prime Video and you're sharing your Upfronts day with Disney, what better way to send a message to start the day than with a major casting announcement for your upcoming live-action Marvel series? That's exactly what happened this morning, with confirmation that Nicolas Cage has signed for the lead in Spider-Man Noir. The news comes nearly two months after rumblings began to grow talks with Cage were underway. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, the series (listed simply as Noir) is set to tell the story of an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only superhero. Series co-developers Oren Uziel & Steve Lightfoot also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal also co-developed the series and will serve as executive producers (Pascal, via Pascal Pictures) – with Harry Bradbeer executive-producing and directing the first two episodes. Spider-Man Noir will debut domestically on MGM+'s linear channel – with a global launch from Prime Video to follow.

"Expanding the Marvel universe with 'Noir' is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers," shared Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios. "The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way." Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, added, "We are absolutely thrilled to have Nicolas Cage starring in this series! No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character. Along with our brilliant producers and partners at Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, we couldn't ask for a better team to explore this reimagining of such an iconic character in Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters."

