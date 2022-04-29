Spidey and His Amazing Friends S02: John Stamos as Tony Stark/Iron Man

When Disney Junior, Marvel Studios, and Atomic Cartoons' Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends comes swinging back to our screens this August, viewers will be treated to some new Marvel heroes and villains as well as some familiar names set to voice them. Kicking things off, John Stamos (Fuller House, Big Shot) is set to voice both Tony Stark and Iron Man. In addition, viewers can look forward to seeing Ant-Man (voiced by Sean Giambrone), Wasp (voiced by Maya Tuttle), Reptil (voiced by Hoku Ramirez), Black Cat (voiced by Jaiden Klein), Sandman (voiced by Tom Wilson), and Electro (voiced by Stephanie Lemelin). Executive produced by Harrison Wilcox and Bart Jennett with Steve Grover seeing as supervising producer, the new "Glow Webs Glow" season storyline will feature four new original songs and a "Glow Webs Glow" anthem song from series' songwriter & composer Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy).

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends follows the adventures of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and Miles Morales as they team up to defeat foes and save the day. In season two of the series, the trio of young superheroes is able to call on Avengers pals Iron Man, Ant-Man, Wasp, and Reptil, in addition to Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Black Panther, for help when trouble arises — like when villain Electro tries to drain all of the power in the city and the Spidey Team must band together to use a new glowing web formula to turn the lights back on.