Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Sneak Peek Sees Sam Fisher Going Stealth

Sam Fisher goes stealth in this look at Netflix and Derek Kolstad's Liev Schreiber & Kirby Howell-Baptiste-starring Splinter Cell: Deathwatch.

Article Summary Sam Fisher returns to action in the animated Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, debuting on Netflix October 14th.

New sneak peek highlights Fisher’s signature stealth tactics and intense espionage missions.

Series is helmed by John Wick’s Derek Kolstad and features Liev Schreiber as the voice of Sam Fisher.

Based on Ubisoft’s acclaimed video game franchise, the show spotlights covert ops and layered intrigue.

With only a week to go until Derek Kolstad ("John Wick"), Sun Creature and Fost, and Ubisoft Film & Television's Liev Schreiber (Sam Fisher) and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Zinnia McKenna)-starring Splinter Cell: Deathwatch hits Netflix screens, today seemed to be as good a time as any to drop another sneak peek at the animated series. For this go-around, we get another example of why Sam Fisher has the reputation that he does (and why he's stayed alive for so long) as he shifts into stealth mode to gather some intel.

Here's a look at the sneak peek that was released earlier today, followed by two previously released sneak peeks – with the animated series set to hit Netflix on October 14th:

Here's a look back at the official key art poster offering a rundown of the season's episode titles that was released. In addition, we have a look at the opening title sequence, followed by some previous previews of what's to come and more:

Based on Ubisoft's popular game franchise and produced by the developer, "Deathwatch" brings Sam Fisher's stealthy world to the small screen with a gritty new animated series. Co-directed by Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet Daâge and bound for Netflix, the show follows the covert operations and moral conflicts of its iconic protagonist. With writing from Kolstad and music by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, the series promises espionage, tech, and tension in a sharply drawn 2D style. Now, here's a look back at the updated image gallery:

For those of you new to the franchise, Splinter Cell spotlights Fisher, a black ops agent working for a US government division called the Fourth Echelon. With the series set to debut this fall, the clip below begins ominously with a pair of goggles slowly sinking deeper into the water – before the teaser moves to the person we're assuming they belong to before what appears to be a black and white flashback to a scene where flowers are placed on the coffin of someone named "Douglas Shetland" (with "Beloved Father" inscribed on the wooden casket). "Once you get used to the shadows, you see bad people for who they really are. And they'll never see you coming for them," Schreiber's Fisher narrates – before a final cut at the end that we won't spoil.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is an animated adaptation of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, the award-winning series of espionage video games created by Ubisoft, with the first released in 2002. A series of tie-in novels following Fisher on his missions as a black ops agent was published in the mid-2000s. Stemming from Ubisoft Film & Television and animation studios Sun Creature and Fost, Netflix's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is directed by Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet-Daage. Derek Kolstad (John Wick) serves as the head writer, with Kolstad, Hélène Juguet, Hugo Revon, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft serving as executive producers.

