Spotify Cuts 200 More Jobs (Joe Rogan Not Included); Podcast Changes

Earlier today, Spotify announced it was cutting another 2% of its workforce (approximately 200 jobs) & streamlining the podcast business side.

Earlier this year, Spotify instituted a major staff reduction plan that saw 6% of its workforce (approximately 9,800 employees at the time) – with many seeing it as just the beginning of more cost-cutting and financials-correcting measures still to come. Since that time, the podcast/streaming company has parted ways with big names such as Jemele Hill, Brené Brown, Esther Perel, and Barack Obama & Michelle Obama's Higher Ground. Unfortunately, the name that's not on that list? Glorified man-child and third-rate Lenny Bruce wannabe Joe Rogan. Now, we're learning this morning that Spotify will be cutting another 2% (or 200 employees) of its workforce as a revamp of the company's podcast rolls along. Unfortunately, once again, glorified man-child and third-rate Lenny Bruce wannabe Joe Rogan's name is still not on that list.

"We are expanding our partnership efforts with leading podcasters from across the globe with a tailored approach optimized for each show and creator. This fundamental pivot from a more uniform proposition will allow us to support the creator community better. However, doing so requires adapting," wrote Sahar Elhabashi, VP, Head of Podcast Business, in a blog post. "As a key component of our focus on creators, we remain committed to original programming. As part of this next phase, we will be combining Parcast and Gimlet into a renewed Spotify Studios operation that will continue to produce a wide range of high-impact originals, including Stolen, The Journal, Science Vs, Heavyweight, Serial Killers, and Conspiracy Theories," Elhabashi continued. Both Spotify Studios & The Ringer will "greenlight new shows with an increased focus on always-on programming that drives strong, loyal audiences and attracts advertisers."

When it comes to who's who, Julie McNamara, VP, Head of Global Podcast Studios, will continue overseeing Spotify Studios and Liliana Kim running Current Content for the studios with now-Head of Development Liz Gateley. Bill Simmons will remain as Managing Director of The Ringer and Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetization. Bryan Thoensen, Head of Content Partnerships, is set to "continue to expand our teams that support creator partnerships," Elhabashi added.

