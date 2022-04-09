Squid Game: Hwang Dong-hyuk Reveals 2 Season 2 Returning Characters

Even though Hwang Dong-hyuk isn't looking at Squid Game Season 2 hitting Netflix before late 2024 as he gets ready to return home to pen the return of the global phenomenon, that doesn't mean it's too early for some news to be made. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood for its annual Contenders Television weekend event, Hwang revealed two Season 1 characters that are expected to make the cut for the second season. "Gi-hun for sure. He will be back and I believe the Front Man will back too," he shared with the audience during the conversation. So that means we have Lee Jung-jae's protagonist returning for another round as well as Lee Byung-hun's masked game boss the Front Man… which means the "Games" can't start soon enough.

During a session at MipTV with his producer Jun Young Jang, Dong-hyuk revealed that he's developing the film Killing Old People Club, inspired by the Umberto Eco novel. Having already penned a 25-page treatment, the project (w/t "K.O. Club") is described by the director as "more violent than 'Squid Game'" And it was during his conversation about his future projects that Dong-hyuk also shared that he was getting to return home to South Korea to write the follow-up season to Squid Game with the end of 2024 as the target streaming window. Now here's a look at Hwang and HoYeon Jung (Kang Sae-byeok) discussing the streaming series' return for a second season at the Producers Guild Awards (PGA) red carpet last month:

#SquidGame director Hwang Dong-hyuk

on season 2: "Making something new. Making something we've never seen before. That's the key to success. I'll try to make something like that for season 2!" https://t.co/bYDygPTaTl pic.twitter.com/20aubweTQo — Variety (@Variety) March 20, 2022

The nine-episode series focuses on 456 desperate contestants who compete with each other in a mysterious and deadly survival game involving multiple rounds of childhood games to win 45.6 billion in prize money that can pull them out of their financial misery. Now here's a look back at the official trailer that kicked off this year's global phenomenon, followed by the cast & director taking viewers behind the scenes for some personal insights into how the series came to life:

A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children's game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?