Squid Game: Netflix Now Casting for Reality Competition Series

So you've watched the global phenomenon (probably more than once), but could you live it? That's what Netflix is giving 456 people a chance to do with Squid Game: The Challange. Based on Director, Writer & Executive Producer Hwang Dong-hyuk's global phenomenon, the reality competition series finds contestants competing for the life-changing reward of $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show (plus surprising new additions), their strategies, alliances & personal character will be put to the test as competitors are eliminated around them. The stakes are high… but in this game, the worst fate is going home empty-handed.

The 10-episode competition series is a co-production between Studio Lambert (The Circle) and The Garden (24 Hours in A&E), part of ITV Studios, and it will be filmed in the UK. Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt & Toni Ireland from Studio Lambert, and John Hay, Nicola Hill & Nicola Brown from The Garden will serve as executive producers. Here's a look at your "orientation video" inviting you to try your luck at Squid Game: The Challenge (with recruitment now open at SquidGameCasting.com, where for this round, the Front Man is searching for English-language speakers from any part of the world):

And here's a look back to what Hwang Dong-hyuk had to say about the upcoming season

It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director, and producer of 'Squid Game,' a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show. And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round. Hwang Dong-hyuk

Director, Writer, and Executive Producer of Squid Game

Now here's a look at the official teaser that was released along with the message above to viewers

The nine-episode series focuses on 456 desperate contestants who compete with each other in a mysterious and deadly survival game involving multiple rounds of childhood games to win 45.6 billion in prize money that can pull them out of their financial misery. Now here's a look back at the official trailer that kicked off this year's global phenomenon, followed by the cast & director taking viewers behind the scenes for some personal insights into how the series came to life:

A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children's game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?