Squid Game: Netflix Reportedly Confirms Season 2 for Later This Year

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly confirmed director, writer & EP Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game Season 2 for later this year.

Article Summary Netflix reportedly confirms Squid Game Season 2 to premiere in 2024 amidst a slate of returning hits.

The shareholders letter, hinting at more details, came ahead of Netflix's Q4 2023 earnings call.

Season 2 welcomes back Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun among other previously revealed actors.

New cast additions include Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, and others, enhancing the ensemble.

Are you ready for the second season of director, writer & executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game in 2024? No, we're not talking about another round of the reality competition series – we're talking about the global phenomenon that broke all sorts of streaming records. In a letter sent to shareholders ahead of the streaming service's Q4 2023 earnings call this afternoon, the following was listed: "Looking ahead, despite last year's strikes pushing back the launch of some titles, we have a big, bold

slate for 2024. Audiences will be able to choose from hit returning dramas like The Diplomat S2, Bridgerton S3, Squid Game S2 and Empress S2…" We might be getting more details this afternoon, so for now… stay tuned!

Previously announced cast members include Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Hwang In-ho, Wi Ha-jun, Gong Yoo, Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Nuel, Park Sung-Hoon, Yang Dong-Geun, Park Gyu-Young, Jo Yu-Ri, Kang Ae-Sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-Uk, Choi Seung-Hyun, Roh Jae-Won, and Won Ji-An. Now, here's a look at who's set to join them:

Park Gyu-young: Well known for her role in the Netflix series Sweet Home Seasons 1 and 2, she is also starring in the upcoming Netflix series Celebrity.

Jo Yu-ri: The singer and actress is known as a former member of the South Korean-Japanese girl group Iz*One.

Kang Ae-sim: A highly respected theater and musical actress in Korea, her performance in the TV series Be Melodramatic and the Netflix series Move to Heaven left a deep impression on the audience.

Lee David: Best known for his supporting roles in director Hwang's film The Fortress, he met Lee Jung-jae through the film, Svaha: The Sixth Finger.

Lee Jin-uk: Starred in the Netflix series Sweet Home Seasons 1 and 2, he is also known for his roles in various Korean dramas and films, including in one of director Hwang's biggest films, Miss Granny.

Choi Seung-hyun: The singer & actor has starred in various Korean films and TV series such as Tazza: The Hidden Card and Commitment.

Roh Jae-won: Making his acting debut in 2021, he is fast gaining recognition through films like Missing Yoon and Ditto.

Won Ji-an: Made an impressive debut on the first season of the Netflix series D.P.

Squid Game Season 1: Come Face-to-Face with the Front Man

In the following previously-unreleased clip, viewers come face-to-face with the individual behind it all… Front Man, leader of the Masked Men & overseer of the Squid Game. Following that, we have a look back at what Hwang Dong-hyuk had to share about the upcoming second season:

