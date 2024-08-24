Posted in: Star Trek, TV | Tagged: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, AOC, cbs, kate mulgrew, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, star trek, star trek: voyager

Star Trek: AOC on Janeway/"Voyager" Inspiration; Kate Mulgrew Responds

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared with late-night's Stephen Colbert how Star Trek: Voyager's Janeway inspires her approach to politics.

Article Summary AOC shares how "Star Trek: Voyager's" Capt. Janeway inspired her political career on "Late Night with Stephen Colbert".

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rallies behind Kamala Harris's historic run for president after Biden steps down.

Kate Mulgrew responds to AOC's praise, expressing pride in her legacy and endorsing Harris and Walz for 2024.

AOC sees Harris's candidacy as a realization of the female leadership she admired in "Star Trek" as a child.

It would be an understatement to say it's been quite a turn of events over the past month as the 2024 presidential election as the Democrats, once facing bitter inner turmoil within their ranks given the uncertainty of incumbent President Joe Biden's current run for reelection was infused with a shot of adrenaline once he stepped down. Vice President Kamala Harris took over his mantle to become the party's frontrunner instead. Now, the party is united and fired-up behind Harris, having just wrapped the Democratic National Convention. A large chunk of that enthusiasm is shared by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who initially maintained her support for Biden before he dropped from the race. The three-term New York congresswoman appeared on Late Night with Stephen Colbert, which aired from Chicago, the site of the 2024 DNC, to talk about Harris' historic run in hopes of succeeding where 2016 Democratic hopeful Hilary Clinton failed, growing up watching Star Trek: Voyager and inspired by Capt. Kathryn Janeway and actor Kate Mulgrew responding.

How AOC Was Inspired by 'Star Trek: Voyager' and Why Having the First American Woman President Won't Be "Science Fiction Anymore"

When asked about what Harris's nomination means, "When I was nine years old, I watched a lot of 'Star Trek' with my dad," Ocasio-Cortez said to a cheering crowd. "We used to watch this series, 'Star Trek: Voyager.' The reason I bring this up is because this was the first ship with a female captain." "Captain Janeway," Colbert interjects. "Captain Janeway by the great Kate Mulgrew, and I remembered this was something very important growing up. My dad felt it very important to me to watch this because he wanted me to see an example of a woman in leadership. When I was a kid, the only example of that was in science fiction. Today represents a day where it has become our reality."

After the crowd cheered, AOC declared, "It's not science fiction anymore. We will have the first woman president of the United States in November." Amy Imhoff, who worked as Mulgrew's media director, shared a video of AOC's last rally before her election and the Prodigy star's surprise appearance. Mulgrew shared her response on social media to AOC's appearance on Late Night, writing, "Thank you [AOC] for the shout-out last night on [Stephen Colbert] [Late Show]. I take great pride in my legacy as Janeway, especially inspiring the next generation of leaders. I wholeheartedly endorse [Kamala Harris] & [Tim Walz] – time for another #BlueWave2024 🌊 #KamalaHarris." You can check out the video for more, including AOC and Colbert talking about her initial concerns about the turmoil surrounding Biden's candidacy and transitioning to uniting under Harris.

A video of my first time meeting and surprising Alexandria – I am so impressed with everything she has accomplished since taking office. #Vote #VoteBlue 🗳️ https://t.co/VtpNDbY9Gq — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) August 23, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!