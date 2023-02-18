President Joe Biden Vs AOC Comic Book in Keenspot May 2023 Solicits John Barron and Shawn Remulac reunite for a new Biden's Titans comic book from Keenspot, pitting Joe Biden's team of patriots against AOC.

John Barron and Shawn Remulac are reuniting for a new Biden's Titans comic book from Keenspot, this time pitting President Joe Biden's team of patriots against AOC herself, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. With Bernie Saunders forced to choose between the two opposing forces. And obviously it's all Elon Musk's fault. That and Brett Murphy and Wilson Gandolpho's Toy #2 make up all of Keenspot's solicits and solicitations for May 2023.

BIDEN'S TITANS VS AOC CVR A REMULAC EVIL AOC

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

(W) John Barron (A / CA) Shawn Remulac

Thanks to the AI-assisted evildoing of billionaire troll Elon Musk, Biden's Titans' most valued teammate AOC has abandoned the supergroup! In this new dark world, AOChaos reigns! Sides are being chosen -which one will Bernie pick? The Biden's Titans saga heads into the Civil War of stupidity in this shocking fifth chapter! Includes bonus pull-out poster!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 5.99

TOY #2 CVR A CROC CAGED

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Brett Murphy (A / CA) Wilson Gandolpho

From the crazy creators of Sumerian's Paranormal Hitmen (now in development as a TV series by eOne)! Toy and Croc are headed to Inventor Con, or so they thought. Find out what happens to our new favorite duo in the second issue of Toy! This one is going to be… bananas.

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 5.99

Keenspot is a webcomics portal founded in March 2000 by Chris Crosby, author of Superosity, Crosby's mother Teri Crosby, cartoonist Darren Bleuel and Nathan Stone. In 2016, Keenspot began publishing a new line of print comic book titles distributed to comic book stores.