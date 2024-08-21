Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, streaming, TV | Tagged: cbs, colbert, dnc, pelosi, The Late Show

Colbert, Nancy Pelosi Address Protesters During Live "Late Show"

The Late Show's Stephen Colbert and former Speak of the House Nancy Pelosi addressed protesters during a live edition of the talk show.

If you're going to broadcast live from the DNC Convention in Chicago, you have to expect the unexpected. That's exactly what Stephen Colbert and CBS's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert faced on Tuesday night when protestors in the audience interrupted the late-night host's interview with former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi over the U.S.'s policies toward Israel, Palestine, and the war in Gaza. During the initial outburst, Colbert promised that the protests and the situation in the Middle East would be addressed before shifting to a commercial break.

"Let's talk about another aspect of power: The U.S. using its power overseas," Colbert began his question to Pelosi after the show returned. "As I said earlier, there is a political protester here. There is a political convention in town, you are politician and protests are natural. People are protesting, even within the Democratic party, there is dissension over what is the proper use of American power, especially ourprotected power overseas, both firm and soft power. If the goal is the peaceful and prosperous future for both Israelis and Palestinians, what role does the United States play?"

After reaffirming President Joseph Biden's history when it came to foreign policy, Pelosi shared how she attended President John F. Kennedy's inauguration, where he spoke the famous line, "Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country," using it as a jumping off point to respond to Colbert's question. "The very next sentence that he says in the speech is, 'To the countries of the world, ask not what America can do for you, but what we can do working together for the freedom of mankind.' That is our mission," Pelosi explained.

"So yes, we have had a commitment to Israel. It's been in our security interest to do so. Israel was attacked by a terrorist organization. We want the hostages freed. But we don't want children killed in Gaza. And so we have to come up with a solution. And right now, we just got word earlier today that Israel had agreed to the cease-fire agreement. We're hoping that Hamas will, too. But it takes me to the point of saying to you, war has no role in a civilized society. We have to learn more about trust and peace," she added.

After the protestors responded to Pelosi's "war has no role in a civilized society" line, Colbert gave Pelosi an opportunity to respond, noting, "They have said that the United States should not have any role in supplying Israel arms to kill people of Gaza. That's what they are saying." Pelosi responded, "Israel has a right to defend itself. But the other part of it is that's been so major for all of us for many years is that there must be a two-state solution. You cannot have peace unless you have a two-state solution. Israel, a secure Jewish democratic state in the region. And the Palestinians having their own, secure country there as well. Unless you have a two-state solution, you will not have a resolution of this."

Shortly after Pelosi's response and more reactions from protestors, Colbert ended the interview. Reportedly, the protestors left on their own during the commercial break, with "The Late Show" continuing uninterrupted for the remainder of the show.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!