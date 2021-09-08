Star Trek Day: Alex Kurtzman "Very Excited" About Starfleet Academy

Before the "Star Trek" Day panels officially began, franchise boss Alex Kurtzman spoke with host Wil Wheaton and during the conversation, Kurtzman was asked about the future of "Star Trek" beyond the five series now. While admitting that they're "not in a hurry" and want to make sure they offer series that offer different perspectives from one another. That said, Kutzman brought up Starfleet Academy, focusing on where the current generation of Starfleet professionals trains the next generation. Kurtzman said he was "very excited" for the possibilities of exploring a new generation having to tackle the problems and issues that have been handed down to them from the past generation. What makes the series' approach interesting to Kurtzman is that he says it holds up an "interesting mirror" to the world will live in now. And yes, Wheaton did offer to consult…

And here's the intel directly from Kurtzman himself:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Alex Kurtzman On More Star Trek Now Than Ever | Star Trek Day 2021 | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A5WKXDimLU4)

Join hosts Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton for over two hours of free live-streamed panels and programming that will reunite iconic cast members and creative minds from 10 Star Trek television series, as they gather in-person to celebrate 55 years of "Star Trek." In addition to the panels, the programming will feature legacy moments with iconic cast members diving into memorable Star Trek stories from years past. In addition, there will be a special Roddenberry Legacy panel, in honor of Gene Roddenberry's 100th birthday.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek Day 2021 | Celebrate 55 Years of Trek (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdknOoG6K4c&t=10s)

The following panels will include the casts and creatives from iconic "Star Trek" television series:

Star Trek: Prodigy, with series voice cast including Brett Gray and Dee Bradley Baker, along with executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman and co-executive producer/director, Ben Hibon.

Star Trek: Discovery, with series stars Wilson Cruz, Blu del Barrio, and Ian Alexander, and co-showrunner and executive producer Michelle Paradise.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, with series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck, who will be joined by co-showrunners and executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers.

Star Trek: Lower Decks, with voice cast members Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero alongside series creator, showrunner & executive producer Mike McMahan.

Star Trek: Picard, with series stars Patrick Stewart and Jeri Ryan, co-showrunner and executive producer Akiva Goldsman, and a special live performance from Isa Briones, singing "Blue Skies," which was featured in the Picard season one finale.

Roddenberry Legacy Panel, featuring a conversation with Gene Roddenberry's son and CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry, alongside Gates McFadden (Star Trek: The Next Generation), LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation), and George Takei (Star Trek: The Original Series), as they discuss the "Star Trek" creator's indelible impact on science fiction and culture.

The legacy moments will feature the following iconic "Star Trek" cast members: Cirroc Lofton from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Anthony Montgomery from Star Trek: Enterprise, Garrett Wang from Star Trek: Voyager, George Takei from Star Trek: The Original Series, and LeVar Burton from Star Trek: The Next Generation.