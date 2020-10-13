Star Trek: Discovery: CBS All Access Releases Season 3 Premiere Images

After a successful run at last week's New York Comic Con-Metaverse that saw cast members Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, Blu del Barrio, and Ian Alexander joining series co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise for both a discussion of what lies ahead for a series that's kicking off with a time jump unlike any we've seen so far (really makes that The Walking Dead Season 9 time jump seem like a blink), fans of Star Trek: Discovery were treated to a look at the opening scene of the season premiere, "That Hope Is You, Part 1." With the series set to return to CBS All Access this Thursday, October 15, the streaming service is making sure you're counting the days down with a fresh set of some pretty dramatic and interesting preview images (followed by a look back at the trailer and that sneak preview of the opening minutes).

Landing more than 930 years into the future, our heroes look to re-establish the legacy of Starfleet after "the galaxy took a hard left"- as you're about to see in the official trailer. Season three premieres Thursday, October 15, on CBS All Access- with new episodes of the 13-episode third season released weekly on Thursdays, exclusively to subscribers of the streaming service.

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

In the following clip, Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham) and David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker) are already knee-deep in trouble – and this is just the opener:

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), and David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker). Michelle Yeoh guest stars as Philippa Georgiou. Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.