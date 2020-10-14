Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Opening Title Scene Ripe for Speculation

In case you weren't really feeling the vibe surrounding the return of Star Trek: Discovery to CBS All Access for a third season, the streaming service is hitting you with something that's become an unofficial tradition before a season makes it debut. Sure, we saw Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, Blu del Barrio, and Ian Alexander in either the trailer, preview images, behind-the-scenes clips, or a preview of the season's opening minutes. We've heard from co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise about what life will be like for our heroes as they face an unknown future where Federation rules and policies don't appear to mean as much as they used to.

But with less than 24-hours to go until "That Hope Is You, Part 1" graces our screens (starting Thursday, October 15), the streaming service is making it feel really real by giving fans a look at the majestic opening title sequence for a new season of adventures. Of course, they're not just any open credits: they're opening credits with some very intriguing imagery worth feeding to the dumpster fires of speculation:

Here is your first look at the opening title sequence from #StarTrekDiscovery Season 3. Stream it tomorrow, only on @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/GgxpNAwWSR — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) October 14, 2020

Landing more than 930 years into the future, our heroes look to re-establish the legacy of Starfleet after "the galaxy took a hard left"- as you're about to see in the official trailer. Season three premieres Thursday, October 15, on CBS All Access- with new episodes of the 13-episode third season released weekly on Thursdays, exclusively to subscribers of the streaming service.

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

In the following clip, Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham) and David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker) are already knee-deep in trouble – and this is just the opener:

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), and David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker). Michelle Yeoh guest stars as Philippa Georgiou. Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.