Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Preview: Saru & Tilly Search for Burnham

After a season-opener that got viewers up-to-speed with Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Book's (David Ajala) situation, the second episode of CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery shifts its focus to the rest of the team: Saru (Doug Jones), Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Culber (Wilson Cruz), Stamets (Anthony Rapp), Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), Nhan (Rachael Ancheril), and more as they find themselves lost in time and space. With time not on their side to make necessary ship repairs, Saru and Tilly set out on a first-contact mission in hopes of finding Burnham. Written by Michelle Paradise, Jenny Lumet, and Alex Kurtzman, and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, here's a look at preview images for "Far From Home":

Here's a look back at that fourth season announcement news that Discovery fans had been hoping/waiting for, along with some surprising news about when work on the season kicks off:

Landing more than 930 years into the future, our heroes look to re-establish the legacy of Starfleet after "the galaxy took a hard left"- as you're about to see in the official trailer. Season three premieres Thursday, October 15, on CBS All Access- with new episodes of the 13-episode third season released weekly on Thursdays, exclusively to subscribers of the streaming service.

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou., Adil Hussain (Aditya Sahil), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Gray). Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.