Star Trek: Legacy Could Build On "Deep Space Nine" Aspects: Matalas

Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas on the stories & characters he could expand on with "Legacy" - including Raffi, Worf & Alexander.

Article Summary Showrunner Terry Matalas shares how he could expand on "DS9" in "Star Trek: Legacy".

"Picard" reunites TNG cast, hints at future stories with Raffi, Worf, and Alexander.

"Legacy" could explore deeper tales from the 25th century and past "Trek" characters.

Season 3 of "Picard" introduced vital backstories, setting the stage for "Legacy" possibilities.

At the risk of sounding like beating a dead horse and given what Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas has accomplished, the dream is always there to say, "Never say never." Examples of this were The Next Generation core cast reunion in season three of Picard and the additional returns of TNG alum Daniel Davis (Moriarty), Michelle Forbes (Ro Laren), and Elizabeth Dennehy (Elizabeth Shelby). As the proverbial cherry on top, we even got another The Original Series cameo from Walter Koenig, even if he's playing his character's grandson in a voiceover as Federation President Anton Chekov. What would Matalas have done if he had, say 10 more episodes since streamer TV seasons are far less than broadcast or cable series? Speaking at the Saturn Awards, Matalas shared with TrekMovie.com about things he could "draw" on the Legacy drawing board if it ever gets beyond the hypothetical and greenlit by Paramount.

Star Trek: Matalas on How 'Legacy' Could Tie Together 'DS9' In Ways That 'Picard' Didn't Have Time For

When asked if every episode of Legacy would feature guest stars from TNG, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager, "Not necessarily, no. I call it 'Legacy' mostly because it was in the 25th century," Matalas said. "Like the idea of people from 'Deep Space Nine' coming in, and Raffi and Worf, and Raffi and Worf's son Alexander. I could sit and – let's get a dry-erase board and break it right now. There are just so many stories from that era." The only DS9 character to appear was Michael Dorn's Worf, which is technically a cheat since he was a TNG character first before joining the spinoff. It's a shame since Colm Meaney (Miles O'Brien) was recurring on TNG before joining the cast of DS9, and Alexander Siddig (Dr. Julian Bashir) also appeared in a TNG episode.

The latter names were interesting since the first two seasons, we knew how Michelle Hurd's Raffi Musiker had a working relationship with Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), whom she affectionately calls "JL." When we meet her in season three, she isn't even aware of her handler being Worf until he saves her from a ruthless Ferengi arms dealer. Unless we see more of Raffi's more covert life as presently, she's serving on board the U.S.S. Enterprise-G as first officer to Captain Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan). Matalas also admitted one regret he had was not being able to expand the story of Dorn's Worf given the time constraints. Alexander, played by four actors, but most prominently by Brian Bonsall on TNG and Marc Worden on DS9, is a Klingon who struggled mightily with his heritage, having lost his mother early and largely disconnected from Klingon ways. It wasn't until he served with Worf during his time on DS9, that he wanted to earn his way into the Empire and has not been heard from since season seven, last serving as the Ya'Vang's weapons officer. Star Trek: Picard is available to stream on Paramount+.

