Star Trek: Lower Decks Releases Season 3 Teaser & Key Art

With this weekend being a pretty big one for fans of the "Star Trek" universe, the shows representing at Star Trek: Missions Chicago had to make sure they delivered once they hit the stage. Well, Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) made sure his animated epic wouldn't disappoint by dropping not just new teaser key art for the third season but also a teaser that hits upon last season's cliffhanger in a big way. And let's be honest… what could really go wrong? Oh yeah, never mind…

With the animated series set to make its return later this year, here's a look at the Season 3 teaser for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks (and make sure to stay tuned to Star Trek: Missions Chicago today and Sunday for more news & previews from across the franchise's landscape):

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks features Ensign Beckett Mariner (voiced by Tawny Newsome); Ensign Brad Boimler (voiced by Jack Quaid); Ensign Tendi (voiced by Noël Wells); Ensign Rutherford (voiced by Eugene Cordero); Captain Carol Freeman (voiced by Dawnn Lewis); Commander Jack Ransom (voiced by Jerry O'Connell); and Doctor T'Ana (voiced by Gillian Vigman). Produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment, the streaming series has Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman & Aaron Baiers, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry & Trevor Roth, Katie Krentz (219 Productions), and Heather Kadin executive producing alongside creator & showrunner McMahan. Independent animation studio Titmouse (Big Mouth) serves as the animation studio for the series.