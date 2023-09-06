Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: lower decks, paramount, preview, season 4, star trek, trailer

Star Trek: Lower Decks Releases Season 4 Episodes 1 & 2 Overviews

With the fourth season set to launch this Thursday, here are the official overviews for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks S04E01 & S04E02.

With less than 24 hours to go until S04E01: "Twovix" & S04E02: "I Have No Bones Yet I Must Flee" get beamed down onto our screens, Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Dawnn Lewis, Noël Wells, Jerry O'Connell, Eugene Cordero, and Gillian Vigman checked in to tease what viewers can expect from the new season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks. But for this go-around, we have the official overviews for Thursday's two-episode return in our updated Season 4 rundown below. Without spoiling anything, we'll just say that they involve attempting a promotion (and a demotion), a "big move," and a "historically significant starship."

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Overviews, Images, Trailers & More!

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 1 "Twovix" (directed by Barry J. Kelly & Jason Zurek, written by Mike McMahan): The Cerritos ensigns must assist a caretaker on the voyage of a historically significant starship.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 2 "I Have No Bones Yet I Must Flee" (directed by Megan Lloyd, written by Aaron Burdette): Mariner tries to get demoted, Rutherford tries to get promoted, and Boimler makes a big move.

Here's a look at the preview images for S04E01: "Twovix" and S04E02: "I Have No Bones Yet I Must Flee" (which couldn't sound more like an old-school "Star Trek" episode even if it tried) that were previously released:

And here's a look back at the two official trailers & overview for the fourth season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks – with the animated series set to return this Thursday, September 7th:

Created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), in season four of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn't important enough for stuff like that! Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and Provisional Ensign T'Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers, and getting stuck in a couple caves– all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way.

The Starfleet crew residing in the "lower decks" of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos' bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O'Connell; Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore; and Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

Season four of Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

