Star Trek: Lower Decks Cast Tease Season 4: "Too Many Mark Twains"

The cast of Paramount+'s Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks drops some very interesting Season 4 teases.

With S04E01: "Twovix" and S04E02: "I Have No Bones Yet I Must Flee" set to beam down onto streaming screens beginning this Thursday, today would be as good of a day as any for the cast of Paramount+'s Tawny Newsome (Mariner) & Jack Quaid (Boimler)-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks to drop some serious teases about what viewers can expect. Joining Newsome & Quaid are Dawnn Lewis, Noël Wells, Jerry O'Connell, Eugene Cordero, and Gillian Vigman to throw out some very random clues that will leave you looking forward to seeing how the writers made it all tie together. "Wild Ride," "Explosions," A Lot of Fighting," "Too Many Mark Twains," "Animatronic Salamander Babies," "Betazoid Women," and "Boimler and Rutherford are Brutherford" are just some of the key phrases – but that's far from all.

For a look at what the fourth season has to offer, check out the following behind-the-scenes featurette – and make sure to stick around as we pass along an updated look at the season's first two episodes:

And for those of you looking for a little calm, soothing downtime before the fourth season kicks off, check out this Borg Hive ASMR loop (all one hour of it) below:

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Images, Trailers & More!

Here's a look at the preview images for S04E01: "Twovix" and S04E02: "I Have No Bones Yet I Must Flee" (which couldn't sound more like an old-school "Star Trek" episode even if it tried) that were previously released:

And here's a look back at the two official trailers & overview for the fourth season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks – with the animated series set to return this Thursday, September 7th:

Created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), in season four of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn't important enough for stuff like that! Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and Provisional Ensign T'Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers, and getting stuck in a couple caves– all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way.

The Starfleet crew residing in the "lower decks" of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos' bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O'Connell; Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore; and Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

Season four of Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

