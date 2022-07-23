Star Trek: Lower Decks S03 Trailer, Key Art: Deep Space Nine & More

Paramount+ rolled out a pretty impressive panel for the "Star Trek" universe on the third day of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022, one that included a time for Star Trek: Lower Decks voice cast members Jack Quaid, Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells, and Dawnn Lewis, series creator & executive producer Mike McMahan, executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Rod Roddenberry to share a look at the third season trailer (ahead of the show's Thursday, August 25 debut).

Now here's a look at the official trailer, and make sure to stay to the end for a little Star Trek: Deep Space Nine tease:

And here's a look at the new character key art that was released:

And here's a look back at last week's episode of The Ready Room, with the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 preview kicking in at around the 30:20 timer mark. In the following clip, Mariner tracks down Boimler to convince him to return and help her. But to her surprise, it doesn't take much convincing. Why? One word… raisins.

Developed by Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, an original animated comedy series, focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. Season two will follow the adventures of our favorite Starfleet support crew in the U.S.S. Cerritos as they deal with changes in group dynamics, chasing promotions, and tons of sci-fi missions.

Star Trek: Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome (Ensign Beckett Mariner), Jack Quaid (Ensign Brad Boimler), Noël Wells (Ensign D'Vana Tendi), Eugene Cordero (Ensign Samathan Rutherford), Dawnn Lewis (Captain Carol Freeman), Jerry O'Connell (Commander Jack Ransom), and Gillian Vigman (Doctor T'Ana). Produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout & Roddenberry Entertainment, and developed/created by McMahan, the animated series is executive produced by McMahan, Alex Kurtzman (Secret Hideout), Heather Kadin (Secret Hideout), Rod Roddenberry (Roddenberry Entertainment), Trevor Roth (Roddenberry Entertainment), Katie Krentz (219 Productions), and Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout).